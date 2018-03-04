Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs: TSMC to build R&D center in Hsinchu Science Park

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, said on Feb. 26 that it is planning to build a research and development center in Hsinchu Science Park, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs citing other news sources.



The application for the establishment of the new R&D center has recently been approved by the Ministry of Science and Technology pending an environmental impact assessment, the MOEA said in a news release on Friday.



Construction of the R&D center, which will cover about 30 hectares near the company's headquarters, will begin at the end of 2019 and is expected to be completed by 2021, according to the release. The cost of the project has been estimated by local media at roughly NT$100 billion (US$3.42 billion), the release said.



Meanwhile, TSMC is working on putting 7nm, 5nm and 3nm processes into production. Currently, the company’s most advanced technology in commercial production is the 10nm process.

The company broke ground on its fourth 12-inch GigaFab at the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan, southwestern Taiwan in January. The plant is scheduled for production of the advanced 5 nanometer process, TSMC said. The company said it also planned to build its 3-nanometer production facilities in Tainan as well.

Meanwhile, small-scale shipments of 7nm-process chips are set to begin in the second quarter of the year, the company said, adding that production is expected to increase sharply in the second half.