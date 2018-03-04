China says its increasingly powerful military is no threat

BEIJING (AP) — The spokesman for China's ceremonial legislature says his country has no desire to overturn the existing international order and its increasingly powerful military is no threat to others.

However, in a break with recent practice, Zhang Yesui refused to provide a figure for the rate of growth in the national defense budget. That move follows complaints that China isn't open enough about how it funds its military or what the goals of its massive campaign of expansion and modernization are.

Zhang sought to strike a reassuring tone in remarks at a news conference Sunday on the eve of the opening of the National People's Congress' annual two-week session.

He said China defended and contributed to the current United Nations-centered global order, but also said some reforms were necessary.