Kovalev stops Mikhalkin to defend light heavyweight title

NEW YORK (AP) — Sergey Kovalev powerfully defended his WBO light heavyweight title Saturday night, opening a deep cut under fellow Russian Igor Mikhalkin's right eye that forced the fight to be stopped with 35 seconds left in the seventh round.

Kovalev won his second consecutive fight since his back-to-back losses to Andre Ward, dealing punishment to his former amateur teammate in the first defense of the title he regained in his last fight.

Kovalev (32-2-1, 28 KOs) took some punches but simply walked through them and opened the cut in the sixth round. Then in the seventh, referee Steve Willis halted the action and sent Mikhalkin to the corner after a flurry of punches to his face, and the physician said the fight needed to be halted.

Mikhalkin (21-2) had a bloody U.S. debut, winning just one round on one judge's card.

In the other light heavyweight title fight at Madison Square Garden, WBA champion Russian Dmitry Bivol (13-0, 11 KOs) stopped Cuba's Sullivan Barrera in the 12th round.