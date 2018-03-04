  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/04 12:11
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 66 45 17 4 94 240 182
Boston 63 40 15 8 88 209 158
Toronto 67 39 21 7 85 220 190
Washington 65 37 21 7 81 203 193
Philadelphia 65 34 20 11 79 196 189
Pittsburgh 66 37 25 4 78 215 200
New Jersey 65 33 24 8 74 191 196
Columbus 65 32 28 5 69 172 184
Carolina 65 29 25 11 69 174 195
Florida 62 31 25 6 68 185 198
N.Y. Islanders 66 29 29 8 66 213 237
N.Y. Rangers 65 29 30 6 64 186 207
Detroit 64 26 28 10 62 169 189
Montreal 65 25 29 11 61 167 200
Ottawa 64 22 32 10 54 174 225
Buffalo 65 20 34 11 51 154 211
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 64 41 14 9 91 210 165
Vegas 64 41 18 5 87 222 178
Winnipeg 64 38 17 9 85 217 173
Dallas 65 37 23 5 79 193 171
Minnesota 65 36 22 7 79 200 189
San Jose 65 35 21 9 79 194 180
Los Angeles 66 36 25 5 77 192 165
Anaheim 65 32 21 12 76 180 180
Colorado 64 35 24 5 75 202 189
St. Louis 66 35 26 5 75 180 176
Calgary 66 32 25 9 73 185 195
Chicago 65 28 29 8 64 185 189
Edmonton 64 27 33 4 58 181 213
Vancouver 65 24 32 9 57 176 214
Arizona 64 20 34 10 50 155 209

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Montreal 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Carolina 3, New Jersey 1

Florida 4, Buffalo 1

Winnipeg 4, Detroit 3

Colorado 7, Minnesota 1

N.Y. Rangers 3, Calgary 1

Ottawa 5, Vegas 4

Nashville 4, Vancouver 3, OT

Anaheim 4, Columbus 2

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 6, SO

Dallas 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Chicago 5, Los Angeles 3

Boston 2, Montreal 1, OT

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Arizona 2, Ottawa 1

Washington 5, Toronto 2

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.