Cold air mass forecast for Taiwan despite recent warm weather

Taipei, March 4 (CNA) A strong cold air mass is expected to approach Taiwan next weekend despite warm weather in recent days,the Central Weather Bureau said Sunday.

Daytime highs could surge to 29-32 degrees Celsius across Taiwan on Sunday, but increased northeasterly winds will bring cooler weather to the country starting Monday evening, with northern and eastern Taiwan and mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan to see brief showers or thundershowers, the bureau said.

As the mercury will start to fall in northern Taiwan from Monday evening, daytime highs are forecast at around 20 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday while lows are likely to drop to 15-16 degrees, according to the bureau.

In other parts of Taiwan, daytime highs could rise to 23-28 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, while lows are forecast between 17-20 degrees.

But another cold front forecast to pass through Taiwan on Thursday is expected to bring more rain across the country, to be followed by a strong cold air mass that will send the mercury plunging, the bureau said.

Under the influence of the northeasterly winds to be brought by the cold air mass next weekend, temperatures are likely to drop to 11-14 degrees in regions north of central Taiwan and northeastern Taiwan, 16-17 degrees in southern and eastern Taiwan, it said.

It also forecast that the weather will gradually turn drier from Friday and the cold air mass will begin to weaken on March 11.