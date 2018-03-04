All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 1 0 0 3 2 0 Columbus 1 0 0 3 2 0 Orlando City 0 0 1 1 1 1 D.C. United 0 0 1 1 1 1 New York City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 New York 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto FC 0 1 0 0 0 2 New England 0 1 0 0 0 2 Atlanta United FC 0 1 0 0 0 4 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Houston 1 0 0 3 4 0 FC Dallas 0 0 1 1 1 1 Real Salt Lake 0 0 1 1 1 1 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sporting Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0 Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota United 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 3

Columbus 2, Toronto FC 0

Houston 4, Atlanta United FC 0

Philadelphia 2, New England 0

D.C. United 1, Orlando City 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Minnesota United at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 4

Los Angeles at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

New York City FC at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 10

Montreal at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Colorado at New England, 1:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Real Salt Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Houston, 6 p.m.

Portland at New York, 7 p.m.

Minnesota United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 11

D.C. United at Atlanta United FC, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at New York City FC, 5 p.m.