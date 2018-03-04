|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Columbus
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Orlando City
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|D.C. United
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|New York City FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montreal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto FC
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New England
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atlanta United FC
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Houston
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|FC Dallas
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Real Salt Lake
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sporting Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
|Saturday, March 3
Columbus 2, Toronto FC 0
Houston 4, Atlanta United FC 0
Philadelphia 2, New England 0
D.C. United 1, Orlando City 1, tie
Real Salt Lake 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
Minnesota United at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, March 4
Los Angeles at Seattle, 5 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 6 p.m.
New York City FC at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, March 10
Montreal at Columbus, 1 p.m.
Colorado at New England, 1:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Real Salt Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Houston, 6 p.m.
Portland at New York, 7 p.m.
Minnesota United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
|Sunday, March 11
D.C. United at Atlanta United FC, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at New York City FC, 5 p.m.