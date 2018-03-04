  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/04 11:52
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 1 0 0 3 2 0
Columbus 1 0 0 3 2 0
Orlando City 0 0 1 1 1 1
D.C. United 0 0 1 1 1 1
New York City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto FC 0 1 0 0 0 2
New England 0 1 0 0 0 2
Atlanta United FC 0 1 0 0 0 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Houston 1 0 0 3 4 0
FC Dallas 0 0 1 1 1 1
Real Salt Lake 0 0 1 1 1 1
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sporting Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portland 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota United 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 3

Columbus 2, Toronto FC 0

Houston 4, Atlanta United FC 0

Philadelphia 2, New England 0

D.C. United 1, Orlando City 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Minnesota United at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 4

Los Angeles at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

New York City FC at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 10

Montreal at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Colorado at New England, 1:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Real Salt Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Houston, 6 p.m.

Portland at New York, 7 p.m.

Minnesota United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 11

D.C. United at Atlanta United FC, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at New York City FC, 5 p.m.