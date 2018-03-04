All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 66 45 17 4 94 240 182 Boston 63 40 15 8 88 209 158 Toronto 66 39 20 7 85 218 185 Florida 62 31 25 6 68 185 198 Detroit 64 26 28 10 62 169 189 Montreal 65 25 29 11 61 167 200 Ottawa 64 22 32 10 54 174 225 Buffalo 65 20 34 11 51 154 211 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 64 36 21 7 79 198 191 Philadelphia 65 34 20 11 79 196 189 Pittsburgh 66 37 25 4 78 215 200 New Jersey 65 33 24 8 74 191 196 Columbus 65 32 28 5 69 172 184 Carolina 65 29 25 11 69 174 195 N.Y. Islanders 66 29 29 8 66 213 237 N.Y. Rangers 65 29 30 6 64 186 207 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 64 41 14 9 91 210 165 Winnipeg 64 38 17 9 85 217 173 Dallas 65 37 23 5 79 193 171 Minnesota 65 36 22 7 79 200 189 Colorado 64 35 24 5 75 202 189 St. Louis 66 35 26 5 75 180 176 Chicago 65 28 29 8 64 185 189 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 64 41 18 5 87 222 178 San Jose 65 35 21 9 79 194 180 Los Angeles 66 36 25 5 77 192 165 Anaheim 65 32 21 12 76 180 180 Calgary 66 32 25 9 73 185 195 Edmonton 64 27 33 4 58 181 213 Vancouver 65 24 32 9 57 176 214 Arizona 64 20 34 10 50 155 209

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Montreal 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Carolina 3, New Jersey 1

Florida 4, Buffalo 1

Winnipeg 4, Detroit 3

Colorado 7, Minnesota 1

N.Y. Rangers 3, Calgary 1

Ottawa 5, Vegas 4

Nashville 4, Vancouver 3, OT

Anaheim 4, Columbus 2

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 6, SO

Dallas 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Chicago 5, Los Angeles 3

Boston 2, Montreal 1, OT

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Arizona 2, Ottawa 1

Toronto vs. Washington at Annapolis, Md., 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.