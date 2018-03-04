Magic stretch Grizzlies' losing streak to 13 games, 107-100

Orlando Magic forward Mario Hezonja (8) goes up for a breakaway dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Sa
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Evan Fournier broke a tie on a long 3-pointer with 22.5 seconds left, and Orlando rookie Jonathan Isaac helped preserve the Magic's lead with his third block of the game Saturday night in a 107-100 win that stretched the Memphis Grizzlies' losing streak to 13 games.
Fournier added two free throws with 8.2 seconds remaining to finish with 19 points. Nikola Vucevic also scored 19 for Orlando, which had six players in double figures.
Ben McLemore scored a game-high 20 for Memphis, which has the NBA's longest skid of the season. Jarell Martin added 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Memphis led 84-77 early in the fourth quarter, the biggest lead for either team until Orlando (20-43) matched it in the final seconds.
A midcourt steal and dunk by Mario Hezonja with 8:10 to go sparked a Magic rally, and Aaron Gordon's layup with 3:17 left restored a one-point lead for Orlando.
The lead changed hands six times in the final 3:03.
The game was tied at 52 after a first half in which the Magic shot 54 percent.
Memphis (18-44) entered as the NBA's lowest-scoring team (98.9 points per game) and played without its top three scorers.
TIP-INS
Grizzlies: C Marc Gasol, who played 36 minutes in Friday night's loss to Denver, sat out along with G Mike Conley (left heel), C Deyonta Davis, G Tyreke Evans (right rib) and G Andrew Harrison (right wrist). ... G/F Wayne Selden Jr. (knee) was held out for the second game of a back-to-back.
Magic: Isaac played 17 minutes in his second straight game after missing 24 due to an ankle injury.
UP NEXT
Grizzlies: At the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.
Magic: At the Utah Jazz on Monday night.
