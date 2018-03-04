  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2018/03/04 11:10
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Match

Gimnasia 1, San Lorenzo 0

Friday's Matches

Arsenal 2, Lanus 1

Belgrano 2, Patronato Parana 2

Saturday's Matches

Colon 0, Huracan 0

San Lorenzo 0, Santa Fe 0

Tigre 0, Talleres 0

Rosario Central 1, Godoy Cruz 2

Sunday's Matches

Temperley 1, Gimnasia 1

Banfield vs. Newell's

Atletico Tucuman vs. Defensa y Justicia

River Plate vs. CA Chacarita Juniors

Monday's Matches

Racing Club vs. Velez Sarsfield

San Martin vs. Independiente

Estudiantes vs. Olimpo