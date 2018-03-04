Lesia Tsurenko successfully defends Mexico Open title

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Lesia Tsurenko successfully defended her Mexico Open title Saturday night, rallying to beat Stefanie Voegele 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

The 28-year-old Tsurenko, from the Ukraine, won her fourth WTA Tour title and first since her victory last year at Princess Mundo Imperial. She was seeded seventh in the hard-court event.

The 27-year-old Voegele was making her first appearance in a tour final.

Kevin Anderson of South Africa faced Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina later in the men's final.

In the men's doubles final, Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares beat American twins Bob and Mike Bryan 7-6 (4), 7-5. Germany's Tatjana Maria and Britain's Heather Watson won the women's doubles, topping Americans Kaitlyn Christian and Sabrina Santamaria 7-5, 2-6, 10-2.