BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings

|Brazilian Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Corinthians
|9
|5
|1
|3
|13
|7
|16
|Ituano
|10
|3
|5
|2
|12
|10
|14
|Bragantino
|9
|3
|3
|3
|7
|7
|12
|Atletico Linense
|9
|1
|3
|5
|10
|17
|6
|Friday, March 2
Ferroviaria 2, Mirassol 2
|Saturday, March 3
Red Bull Brasil 0, Sao Bento 0
Santo Andre 0, Botafogo 1
|Sunday, March 4
Novorizontino 3, Ituano 2
Santos vs. Corinthians 2000 GMT
Atletico Linense vs. Sao Paulo 2230 GMT
|Monday, March 5
Ponte Preta vs. Bragantino 2300 GMT
Palmeiras vs. Sao Caetano 2330 GMT
|Tuesday, March 6
Sao Bento vs. Ituano 2215 GMT
|Wednesday, March 7
Atletico Linense vs. Santo Andre 2000 GMT
Novorizontino vs. Santos 2230 GMT
|Thursday, March 8
Corinthians vs. Mirassol 0045 GMT
Ferroviaria vs. Bragantino 2000 GMT
Sao Caetano vs. Botafogo 2215 GMT
Palmeiras vs. Sao Paulo 2330 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Vitoria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vasco Da Gama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Corinthians
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cruzeiro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sport Recife
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|America Mineiro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ceara
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flamengo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atletico Mineiro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Botafogo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gremio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atletico Paranaense
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chapecoense
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fluminense
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bahia BA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santos
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sao Paulo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Palmeiras
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Internacional
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0