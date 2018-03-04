BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/03/04 11:10
Brazilian Football Standings
Paulista, Serie A1
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Corinthians 9 5 1 3 13 7 16
Ituano 10 3 5 2 12 10 14
Bragantino 9 3 3 3 7 7 12
Atletico Linense 9 1 3 5 10 17 6
Friday, March 2

Ferroviaria 2, Mirassol 2

Saturday, March 3

Red Bull Brasil 0, Sao Bento 0

Santo Andre 0, Botafogo 1

Sunday, March 4

Novorizontino 3, Ituano 2

Santos vs. Corinthians 2000 GMT

Atletico Linense vs. Sao Paulo 2230 GMT

Monday, March 5

Ponte Preta vs. Bragantino 2300 GMT

Palmeiras vs. Sao Caetano 2330 GMT

Tuesday, March 6

Sao Bento vs. Ituano 2215 GMT

Wednesday, March 7

Atletico Linense vs. Santo Andre 2000 GMT

Novorizontino vs. Santos 2230 GMT

Thursday, March 8

Corinthians vs. Mirassol 0045 GMT

Ferroviaria vs. Bragantino 2000 GMT

Sao Caetano vs. Botafogo 2215 GMT

Palmeiras vs. Sao Paulo 2330 GMT

Brasileiro Serie A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Vitoria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Parana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vasco Da Gama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Corinthians 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cruzeiro 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sport Recife 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
America Mineiro 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ceara 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Flamengo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atletico Mineiro 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Botafogo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gremio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atletico Paranaense 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chapecoense 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fluminense 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bahia BA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Santos 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sao Paulo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Palmeiras 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Internacional 0 0 0 0 0 0 0