Taipei Arena Ice Land offers spring deals

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taipei Arena Ice Land is offering spring specials from now through May 31, according to a news release issued by Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation issued on March 1.

White Valentine’s Day Romance Package for Two is available on weekdays between March 7 and 14 at a discount price of NT$ 520 (down from NT$ 760), the TRTC, which manages the facility, said, adding that this package includes tickets to a two-hour skating session, skates and protective gear hire, and two free pairs of gloves.

Through May 31, Wednesday package for two is available at NT$ 499, which includes tickets to a two-hour session and skates and protective gear hire, according to the TRTC.

Three weekend packages for one guest are also available at NT$ 370, NT$ 270 (children between 7 and 12 years), and NT$ 170 (children under 6), the TRTC said. All include a ticket to a two-hour session and skates and gear rental, the TRTC added.



Taipei Arena Ice Land is equipped with world-class skating rink and offers a wide range of skating lessons, the TRTC said . The facility has just completed renovation in order to enhance guests’ skating experience.

For more information, call Taipei Metro’s 24-hour line at (02) 2181-2345. For callers in Taipei City, dial 1999 for Taipei City Citizen Hotline. For those outside Taipei City, please dial (02) 2720-8889.

