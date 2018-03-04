BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Boca Juniors
|17
|14
|1
|2
|34
|8
|43
|Talleres
|18
|10
|5
|3
|23
|8
|35
|San Lorenzo
|17
|9
|5
|3
|20
|10
|32
|Godoy Cruz
|18
|9
|4
|5
|26
|21
|31
|Independiente
|16
|8
|5
|3
|16
|10
|29
|Huracan
|18
|8
|5
|5
|21
|16
|29
|Belgrano
|18
|7
|8
|3
|17
|15
|29
|Racing Club
|17
|8
|4
|5
|27
|19
|28
|Santa Fe
|18
|7
|7
|4
|19
|14
|28
|Colon
|18
|7
|7
|4
|18
|15
|28
|Estudiantes
|17
|8
|3
|6
|18
|14
|27
|Atletico Tucuman
|17
|6
|7
|4
|19
|15
|25
|Defensa y Justicia
|17
|7
|4
|6
|27
|24
|25
|Argentinos Jrs
|17
|7
|3
|7
|23
|22
|24
|Patronato Parana
|18
|6
|6
|6
|20
|19
|24
|Rosario Central
|18
|6
|6
|6
|21
|22
|24
|San Martin
|17
|6
|4
|7
|19
|22
|22
|Gimnasia
|17
|6
|3
|8
|19
|24
|21
|Velez Sarsfield
|17
|6
|3
|8
|13
|19
|21
|Banfield
|17
|5
|4
|8
|17
|18
|19
|River Plate
|17
|5
|4
|8
|20
|23
|19
|Lanus
|18
|5
|4
|9
|15
|31
|19
|Tigre
|18
|2
|9
|7
|13
|20
|15
|Newell's
|17
|4
|5
|8
|14
|17
|14
|Temperley
|17
|3
|5
|9
|9
|25
|14
|Chacarita Jrs
|17
|3
|3
|11
|13
|22
|12
|Olimpo
|17
|3
|3
|11
|11
|29
|12
|Arsenal
|18
|2
|5
|11
|11
|21
|11
|Tuesday, Feb. 27
Gimnasia 1, San Lorenzo 0
|Friday, March 2
Arsenal 2, Lanus 1
Belgrano 2, Patronato Parana 2
|Saturday, March 3
Colon 0, Huracan 0
San Lorenzo 0, Santa Fe 0
Tigre 0, Talleres 0
Rosario Central 1, Godoy Cruz 2
|Sunday, March 4
Temperley vs. Gimnasia 0030 GMT
Banfield vs. Newell's 2000 GMT
Atletico Tucuman vs. Defensa y Justicia 2000 GMT
River Plate vs. Chacarita Jrs 2215 GMT
|Monday, March 5
Racing Club vs. Velez Sarsfield 0030 GMT
San Martin vs. Independiente 2200 GMT
Estudiantes vs. Olimpo 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, March 6
Argentinos Jrs vs. Boca Juniors 0015 GMT