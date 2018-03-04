|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|66
|45
|17
|4
|94
|240
|182
|22-6-2
|23-11-2
|13-5-2
|Boston
|62
|39
|15
|8
|86
|207
|157
|21-7-4
|18-8-4
|12-4-2
|Toronto
|66
|39
|20
|7
|85
|218
|185
|22-8-2
|17-12-5
|11-5-3
|Washington
|64
|36
|21
|7
|79
|198
|191
|22-9-2
|14-12-5
|11-6-3
|Philadelphia
|65
|34
|20
|11
|79
|196
|189
|16-10-6
|18-10-5
|9-5-5
|Pittsburgh
|66
|37
|25
|4
|78
|215
|200
|24-8-1
|13-17-3
|14-6-0
|New Jersey
|65
|33
|24
|8
|74
|191
|196
|17-12-3
|16-12-5
|12-9-1
|Columbus
|65
|32
|28
|5
|69
|172
|184
|19-11-2
|13-17-3
|12-10-3
|Carolina
|65
|29
|25
|11
|69
|174
|195
|16-11-6
|13-14-5
|8-8-5
|Florida
|62
|31
|25
|6
|68
|185
|198
|18-9-3
|13-16-3
|10-5-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|66
|29
|29
|8
|66
|213
|237
|16-12-4
|13-17-4
|10-9-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|65
|29
|30
|6
|64
|186
|207
|18-12-4
|11-18-2
|7-8-3
|Detroit
|64
|26
|28
|10
|62
|169
|189
|13-13-8
|13-15-2
|6-13-3
|Montreal
|64
|25
|29
|10
|60
|166
|198
|16-10-8
|9-19-2
|10-6-3
|Ottawa
|63
|22
|31
|10
|54
|173
|223
|14-13-5
|8-18-5
|6-11-3
|Buffalo
|65
|20
|34
|11
|51
|154
|211
|9-18-4
|11-16-7
|8-7-3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Nashville
|64
|41
|14
|9
|91
|210
|165
|22-7-3
|19-7-6
|13-4-2
|Vegas
|64
|41
|18
|5
|87
|222
|178
|24-7-2
|17-11-3
|16-3-2
|Winnipeg
|64
|38
|17
|9
|85
|217
|173
|24-7-2
|14-10-7
|11-7-2
|Dallas
|65
|37
|23
|5
|79
|193
|171
|23-10-2
|14-13-3
|11-11-0
|Minnesota
|65
|36
|22
|7
|79
|200
|189
|22-5-6
|14-17-1
|11-10-0
|San Jose
|65
|35
|21
|9
|79
|194
|180
|19-9-3
|16-12-6
|16-4-3
|Los Angeles
|66
|36
|25
|5
|77
|192
|165
|16-12-3
|20-13-2
|10-10-3
|Anaheim
|65
|32
|21
|12
|76
|180
|180
|17-9-5
|15-12-7
|10-6-7
|Colorado
|64
|35
|24
|5
|75
|202
|189
|23-8-1
|12-16-4
|8-9-1
|St. Louis
|66
|35
|26
|5
|75
|180
|176
|20-14-0
|15-12-5
|9-9-3
|Calgary
|66
|32
|25
|9
|73
|185
|195
|14-15-4
|18-10-5
|9-7-3
|Chicago
|65
|28
|29
|8
|64
|185
|189
|15-14-3
|13-15-5
|6-9-2
|Edmonton
|64
|27
|33
|4
|58
|181
|213
|13-16-2
|14-17-2
|12-8-0
|Vancouver
|65
|24
|32
|9
|57
|176
|214
|11-15-6
|13-17-3
|6-11-1
|Arizona
|63
|19
|34
|10
|48
|153
|208
|11-18-4
|8-16-6
|4-10-5
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Montreal 6, N.Y. Islanders 3
Carolina 3, New Jersey 1
Florida 4, Buffalo 1
Winnipeg 4, Detroit 3
Colorado 7, Minnesota 1
N.Y. Rangers 3, Calgary 1
Ottawa 5, Vegas 4
Nashville 4, Vancouver 3, OT
Anaheim 4, Columbus 2
|Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 6, SO
Dallas 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Chicago 5, Los Angeles 3
Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT
Montreal at Boston, 5 p.m.
Ottawa at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Toronto vs. Washington at Annapolis, Md., 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Nashville at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at Florida, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Anaheim, 4 p.m.
Vegas at New Jersey, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.