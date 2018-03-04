All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 66 45 17 4 94 240 182 22-6-2 23-11-2 13-5-2 Boston 63 40 15 8 88 209 158 22-7-4 18-8-4 13-4-2 Toronto 66 39 20 7 85 218 185 22-8-2 17-12-5 11-5-3 Washington 64 36 21 7 79 198 191 22-9-2 14-12-5 11-6-3 Philadelphia 65 34 20 11 79 196 189 16-10-6 18-10-5 9-5-5 Pittsburgh 66 37 25 4 78 215 200 24-8-1 13-17-3 14-6-0 New Jersey 65 33 24 8 74 191 196 17-12-3 16-12-5 12-9-1 Columbus 65 32 28 5 69 172 184 19-11-2 13-17-3 12-10-3 Carolina 65 29 25 11 69 174 195 16-11-6 13-14-5 8-8-5 Florida 62 31 25 6 68 185 198 18-9-3 13-16-3 10-5-1 N.Y. Islanders 66 29 29 8 66 213 237 16-12-4 13-17-4 10-9-2 N.Y. Rangers 65 29 30 6 64 186 207 18-12-4 11-18-2 7-8-3 Detroit 64 26 28 10 62 169 189 13-13-8 13-15-2 6-13-3 Montreal 65 25 29 11 61 167 200 16-10-8 9-19-3 10-6-4 Ottawa 63 22 31 10 54 173 223 14-13-5 8-18-5 6-11-3 Buffalo 65 20 34 11 51 154 211 9-18-4 11-16-7 8-7-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 64 41 14 9 91 210 165 22-7-3 19-7-6 13-4-2 Vegas 64 41 18 5 87 222 178 24-7-2 17-11-3 16-3-2 Winnipeg 64 38 17 9 85 217 173 24-7-2 14-10-7 11-7-2 Dallas 65 37 23 5 79 193 171 23-10-2 14-13-3 11-11-0 Minnesota 65 36 22 7 79 200 189 22-5-6 14-17-1 11-10-0 San Jose 65 35 21 9 79 194 180 19-9-3 16-12-6 16-4-3 Los Angeles 66 36 25 5 77 192 165 16-12-3 20-13-2 10-10-3 Anaheim 65 32 21 12 76 180 180 17-9-5 15-12-7 10-6-7 Colorado 64 35 24 5 75 202 189 23-8-1 12-16-4 8-9-1 St. Louis 66 35 26 5 75 180 176 20-14-0 15-12-5 9-9-3 Calgary 66 32 25 9 73 185 195 14-15-4 18-10-5 9-7-3 Chicago 65 28 29 8 64 185 189 15-14-3 13-15-5 6-9-2 Edmonton 64 27 33 4 58 181 213 13-16-2 14-17-2 12-8-0 Vancouver 65 24 32 9 57 176 214 11-15-6 13-17-3 6-11-1 Arizona 63 19 34 10 48 153 208 11-18-4 8-16-6 4-10-5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Montreal 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Carolina 3, New Jersey 1

Florida 4, Buffalo 1

Winnipeg 4, Detroit 3

Colorado 7, Minnesota 1

N.Y. Rangers 3, Calgary 1

Ottawa 5, Vegas 4

Nashville 4, Vancouver 3, OT

Anaheim 4, Columbus 2

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 6, SO

Dallas 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Chicago 5, Los Angeles 3

Boston 2, Montreal 1, OT

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Ottawa at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Toronto vs. Washington at Annapolis, Md., 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.