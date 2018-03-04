NASCAR XFINITY-Boyd Gaming 300 Results

Saturday At Las Vegas Motor Speedway Las Vegas, Nev. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 200 laps, 0 rating, 0 points.

2. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200, 0, 47.

3. (12) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 43.

4. (8) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 200, 0, 0.

5. (6) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 39.

6. (3) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 38.

7. (16) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200, 0, 39.

8. (7) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 43.

9. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 200, 0, 38.

10. (11) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 27.

11. (9) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 26.

12. (10) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 0.

13. (19) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 24.

14. (5) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 200, 0, 0.

15. (17) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 22.

16. (18) Kaz Grala, Ford, 200, 0, 21.

17. (24) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 20.

18. (14) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 19.

19. (13) Ryan Reed, Ford, 199, 0, 18.

20. (23) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 197, 0, 17.

21. (29) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 197, 0, 16.

22. (20) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 196, 0, 15.

23. (26) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 196, 0, 14.

24. (37) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 196, 0, 13.

25. (33) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 195, 0, 12.

26. (34) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 195, 0, 11.

27. (27) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 194, 0, 10.

28. (39) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, 189, 0, 9.

29. (21) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, engine, 185, 0, 8.

30. (40) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, 185, 0, 7.

31. (38) Mike Harmon, Dodge, 183, 0, 6.

32. (30) Chad Finchum, Chevrolet, suspension, 140, 0, 5.

33. (25) Timmy Hill, Dodge, garage, 134, 0, 4.

34. (15) Austin Cindric, Ford, accident, 132, 0, 3.

35. (35) David Starr, Chevrolet, engine, 78, 0, 2.

36. (31) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, suspension, 70, 0, 1.

37. (36) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, oilleak, 24, 0, 1.

38. (28) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, vibration, 18, 0, 1.

39. (32) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, brakes, 15, 0, 1.

40. (22) Dylan Lupton, Ford, accident, 5, 0, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 131.884 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 16 minutes, 29 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.881 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 29 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Bell 0; K.Larson 1-42; C.Bell 43-48; K.Larson 49-94; R.Blaney 95-127; K.Larson 128-135; C.Custer 136-139; J.Allgaier 140-151; K.Larson 152-186; T.Reddick 187-189; K.Larson 190-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 5 times for 137 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 32 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 11 laps; C.Bell, 2 times for 5 laps; C.Custer, 1 time for 3 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 2 laps.

Wins: K.Larson, 1; T.Reddick, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. T.Reddick, 123; 2. E.Sadler, 123; 3. C.Bell, 100; 4. J.Allgaier, 95; 5. S.Gallagher, 89; 6. R.Reed, 88; 7. B.Jones, 86; 8. R.Truex, 85; 9. D.Hemric, 84; 10. M.Tifft, 69.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.