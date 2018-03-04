Saturday's Major League Linescore

|Baltimore
|010
|000
|030—4
|8
|0
|Philadelphia (ss)
|000
|000
|020—2
|3
|0
Gausman, Edgin (4), Asher (5), Holmberg (7), Crichton (7), Yacabonis (8), Long (9), and Sisco, Wynns; Eshelman, Pinto (2), Ramos (3), Neris (4), Irvin (5), De Los Santos (6), Abad (8), Romero (8), Taveras (8), and Alfaro, Moore. W_Gausman 0-1. L_Eshelman 0-0. Sv_Long. HRs_Santander.
___
|New York Mets
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Miami
|100
|000
|00x—1
|5
|0
Syndergaard, Sewald (4), Familia (5), Ramos (6), Flexen (7), and Plawecki, Mazeika; Urena, Garcia (3), Smith (5), Diaz (7), Del Pozo (8), Steckenrider (9), and Realmuto, Holaday. W_Urena 1-0. L_Syndergaard 0-0. Sv_Steckenrider.
___
|New York Yankees
|001
|001
|030—5
|11
|1
|Boston
|000
|102
|000—3
|9
|0
Adams, Sheffield (3), Lail (5), Lane (6), Carroll (7), Holder (8), and Romine, Higashioka; Johnson, Kelly (3), Workman (4), Barnes (5), Hembree (6), Layne (6), Smith (7), Scott (8), Stankiewicz (8), Martin (9), and Leon, Butler. W_Carroll 2-0. L_Scott 2-0. Sv_Holder. HRs_Hicks.
___
|St. Louis
|000
|002
|000—2
|9
|1
|Atlanta
|031
|005
|00x—9
|14
|1
Mikolas, Bowman (4), Gregerson (5), Motte (6), Mayers (6), and Molina, Knizner; Teheran, Carle (4), Hursh (6), Biddle (7), Graham (8), and Flowers, Brantly. W_Teheran 1-0. L_Mikolas 0-1. HRs_Brantly, Colon.
___
|Tampa Bay
|012
|022
|000—7
|11
|0
|Detroit
|200
|200
|000—4
|6
|1
Archer, Murray (2), McGowan (3), De Leon (4), Banda (5), Alvarado (6), Wood (7), Kolarek (8), Gibaut (9), and Moore; Zimmermann, Lewicki (3), Soto (5), Coleman (5), Turnbull (6), Stumpf (8), Saupold (9), and McCann, Greiner. W_De Leon 0-0. L_Soto 0-0. Sv_Gibaut. HRs_Moore; Martinez, Castellanos.
___
|Washington
|000
|070
|100—8
|8
|2
|Houston
|010
|000
|000—1
|3
|3
Strasburg, Doolittle (3), Kintzler (4), Kelley (5), Milone (6), Guillon (8), Solis (9), and Montero; Verlander, Hoyt (4), Gose (5), Ramsey (5), Martes (5), Perez (8), and Stassi, Stubbs. W_Kintzler 0-1. L_Gose.
___
|Philadelphia (ss)
|001
|000
|200—3
|10
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|010
|30x—4
|7
|0
Lively, Morgan (4), Kilome (5), Suarez (6), Leibrandt (7), Rios (7), Curtis (8), and Knapp, Cabral; Nova, Kontos (4), Smoker (13), Santana (9), Stilson (10), Crick (11), McKinney (12), and Cervelli, Stallings. W_Stilson 0-0. L_Leibrandt. Sv_McKinney. HRs_Knapp; Osuna.
___
|Minnesota
|000
|053
|000—8
|9
|2
|Toronto
|121
|040
|05x—13
|12
|0
Hughes, Pressly (3), Duffey (5), Magill (7), Thorpe (8), Hackimer (8), and Astudillo, Pacheco; Sanchez, Borucki (4), Cruz (5), Barnes (6), Axford (7), McGuire (8), Reid-Foley (9), and Martin, McGuire. W_McGuire 0-0. L_Thorpe 1-0. HRs_LaMarre, Featherston; Solarte, Martin, Pillar.
___
|Arizona
|013
|000
|011—6
|9
|1
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|600
|114
|02x—14
|19
|1
Ray, Krehbiel (1), Feliz (3), Bastardo (4), McFarland (5), Clarke (6), Carpenter (8), and Mathis, Thole; Wood, Schlitter (3), Chargois (4), Lee (5), Broussard (6), DeFratus (7), Jankowski (9), and Farmer. W_Wood 2-0. L_Ray 1-0. HRs_Walker, Cron; Turner, Kemp, Peter, Farmer.
___
|Chicago White Sox
|020
|006
|010—9
|16
|3
|Kansas City
|002
|300
|000—5
|6
|1
Kopech, House (3), Scahill (4), Rondon (6), Stephens (7), and Narvaez, Collins; Kennedy, Herrera (3), Maurer (4), Flynn (5), Hill (7), Broadway (8), McCarthy (9), and Butera, Gallagher. W_Scahill 1-0. L_Flynn 1-0. Sv_Stephens. HRs_Basabe.
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|022—4
|7
|0
|Chicago Cubs
|010
|020
|40x—7
|12
|0
Castillo, Reyes (3), Stephenson (4), Stephens (5), Perez (7), Quackenbush (8), and Barnhart, Tromp; Chatwood, Wilson (3), Montgomery (4), Edwards Jr. (5), Alvarez (6), Zastryzny (7), Maples (9), and Gimenez, Solis. W_Chatwood 0-0. L_Castillo 0-0. HRs_Dixon, Aquino; Solis.
___
|San Diego
|220
|012
|120—10
|11
|2
|Oakland
|021
|001
|000—4
|8
|0
Lyles, Strahm (3), Kennedy (4), Lloyd (5), Wingenter (6), Brewer (7), Stock (8), Wieck (9), and Lopez, Allen; Graveman, Castro (2), Puk (3), Wahl (6), Pagan (7), Gossett (8), Alcantara (8), and Maxwell, Murphy. W_Lyles 0-0. L_Graveman 0-1. HRs_Spangenberg, Renfroe, Naylor; Piscotty, Maxwell.
___
|San Francisco (ss)
|140
|000
|305—13
|19
|0
|Cleveland
|001
|102
|000—4
|3
|4
Beede, Okert (4), Moronta (5), Johnson (6), Gregorio (7), Dominguez (8), Kelly (9), and Garcia, O'Conner; Tomlin, Otero (3), Belisle (4), Hill (5), Ramirez (7), Ogando (8), Head (9), and Gomes. W_Beede 0-1. L_Tomlin 0-0. HRs_Sands, Hernandez, Williamson, Davis, Schroder; Encarnacion, Urshela.
___
|Texas
|201
|100
|000—4
|9
|2
|San Francisco (ss)
|213
|101
|10x—9
|13
|1
Hamels, Rodriguez (3), Bush (4), Leclerc (6), Chavez (7), and Centeno, Casali; Cueto, Holland (3), Younginer (5), Snelten (7), Heston (8), Parra (9), and Hundley, Brown. W_Holland 0-0. L_Hamels 2-1. HRs_Choo; Panik, Longoria, Blanco, Shaw.
___
|Milwaukee
|012
|000
|030—6
|12
|1
|Colorado
|011
|003
|000—5
|11
|1
Davies, Anderson (3), Woodruff (6), Archer (7), Wilkerson (8), and Pina, Nottingham, Houle; Freeland, McGee (4), Davis (5), Musgrave (6), Castellani (8), Broyles (8), Pounders (9), and Murphy, Bemboom. W_Archer 3-0. L_Castellani 0-1. Sv_Wilkerson. HRs_Thames, Taylor; Story, Dahl, McMahon, Bemboom.
___