Blackhawks rally to beat Kings 5-3, snap road losing streak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jonathan Toews broke a tie on a power play with 1:58 left and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-3 on Saturday to snap a seven-game road losing streak.

Chicago tied it with 5:36 to go when Los Angeles' Derek Forbort failed to clear the puck in front of the net, instead sending it right to Vinnie Hinostroza for a shot past goalie past Jonathan Quick.

Then, with Los Angeles' Tanner Pearson off for hooking, Toews beat Quick for his 17th of the season.

Patrick Kane added an empty-net goal for Chicago, Jordan Oesterle and Artem Anisimov also scored, and Anton Forsberg made 29 saves. The injury-riddled Blackhawks won for the third time in their last 14 games.

Tanner Pearson, Alec Martinez and Alex Iafallo scored for the Kings, and Quick stopped 20 shots.

The Blackhawks pulled within one on a 4-minute power play in third period, with Anisimov firing in his 19th goal off a rebound of Toews' shot.

The Kings scored three goals in the second period.

Pearson tied it at 1 when he stole Duncan Keith's pass near the blue line and beat Forsberg.

The Kings took the lead Martinez found a rebound off Anze Kopitar's shot.

Iafallo stole a pass on the Chicago side near the boards and scored for a superb individual effort and his ninth goal.

The Blackhawks led 1-0 after the first period, though it could have been a 2-0 lead.

Oesterle opened the scoring 13:11 into the game when he sent a wrist shot through heavy traffic and past Quick.

With only 57 seconds left in the period, confusion reigned when Chicago thought it had scored a second goal. In a strange sequence, Patrick Sharp shot from 12 feet in front of the net just after Matthew Highmore hit Quick from his left side.

Quick still reached up to glove the shot, but dropped it as he brought his glove down, David Kamph reaching through Quick's legs to poke it into the net. The officials never signaled it a goal and it appeared they had blown a whistle prior to Quick's drop. The next announcement was the Kings were challenging the goal. After a review, it was ruled goalie interference.

Blackhawks: At Anaheim on Sunday.

Kings: Host Washington on Thursday night.

