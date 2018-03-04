Crew beat defending champion Toronto FC 2-0 in MLS opener

TORONTO (AP) — Federico Higuain and Gyasi Zardes scored to help the Columbus Crew beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday, spoiling the defending MLS champion Reds' home opener.

Zack Steffen made two saves for Columbus.

Higuain one-timed Milton Valenzuela' cross past diving goaltender Alex Bono in the 44th minute. Bono dove to get his hand on the shot, but couldn't get enough to keep it out. Higuain has 49 goals and 49 assists in 150 career MLS appearances.

Zardes scored a minute into the second half, getting his foot on Pedro Santos' through ball and putting it past Bono. Zardes joined the Crew in an offseason deal with the L.A. Galaxy.

Toronto lost just one regular-season game last year at BMO Field.

DYNAMO 4, ATLANTA UNITED 0

HOUSTON (AP) — Andrew Wenger opened the scoring with a tap-in in the fifth minute for Houston.

Alberth Elis outraced a defender to chase down Philippe Senderos' long ball and sent a low cross to Wenger. enderos scored on a header in the 23rd minute, and Mauro Manotas cleaned up a loose ball four minutes later. Darwin Ceren scored in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time in his Dynamo debut.