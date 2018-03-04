Benfica routs Maritimo 5-0, stays close to Porto in Portugal

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Benfica routed 10-man Maritimo 5-0 to stay close to Portuguese league leader Porto on Saturday.

Striker Jonas had a hat trick and Alex Grimaldo and Andrija Zivkovic added goals as the defending champions moved within five points of the league leader.

Maritimo player Joao Pedro Gamboa was sent off in the 57th minute.

Porto defeated Sporting Lisbon 2-1 on Friday in a match marked by an altercation involving Sporting defender Fabio Coentrao and Porto doctors near the sidelines.

Coentrao pushed one of the doctors away as he tried to quickly put a ball back in play, and a scuffle began involving other players. The referee used video assistance and ended up sending off two Porto doctors.

Sporting is eight points behind Porto.