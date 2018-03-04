Sharma holds his nerve and the lead in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Shubhankar Sharma held his nerve to the end and held a two-shot lead going into the final round of the Mexico Championship.

Now the 21-year-old from India has to hold off a few of golf's biggest names.

Sharma holed a 15-foot par putt on the final hole at Chapultepec Golf Club for a 2-under 69, leaving him 18 holes away from capping off his amazing rise. Three months ago, he had yet to win a tournament and was ranked No. 462 in the world. A victory would likely put him in the top 25.

Two shots behind were Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia, along with Rafa Cabrera Bello and Tyrrell Hatton. Another shot back was Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world and defending champion.