The Latest: Mushers, fans gather for Alaska sled dog race

By  Associated Press
2018/03/04 04:19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Latest on the ceremonial start of Alaska's Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Cheering fans lined the streets of Alaska's largest city as mushers and their dogs took a short sprint through town Saturday for the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

The morning trek through downtown Anchorage gave fans a chance to get up close to the teams that will participate in the competitive portion of the 1,000-mile (1,609- kilometer) race that begins Sunday in the community of Willow to the north.

This year's race comes amid a plethora of troubles for organizers, including a dog doping scandal, the loss of a major sponsor and increasing pressure from animal rights activists following the deaths of five dogs connected to last year's race.

Sixty-seven teams are vying for a total purse of $500,000. Organizers say the winner's share of the prize money will be determined later in the race.