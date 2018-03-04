  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Summaries

By  Associated Press
2018/03/04 04:10
Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Burnley 2, Everton 1

Burnley: Ashley Barnes (56), Chris Wood (80).

Everton: Cenk Tosun (20).

Halftime: 0-1.

Swansea 4, West Ham 1

Swansea: Ki Sung-Yueng (8), Mike Van der Hoorn (32), Andy King (48), Jordan Ayew (63, pen.).

West Ham: Michail Antonio (79).

Halftime: 2-0.

Southampton 0, Stoke 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Watford 1, West Brom 0

Watford: Troy Deeney (77).

Halftime: 0-0.

Tottenham 2, Huddersfield 0

Tottenham: Son Heung Min (27, 54).

Halftime: 1-0.

Leicester 1, Bournemouth 1

Leicester: Riyad Mahrez (90).

Bournemouth: Joshua King (35, pen.).

Halftime: 0-1.

Liverpool 2, Newcastle 0

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah (40), Sadio Mane (55).

Halftime: 1-0.

England Championship
Derby 1, Fulham 2

Derby: Tom Huddlestone (68).

Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic (10), Ryan Sessegnon (22).

Halftime: 0-2.

Millwall 1, Sunderland 1

Millwall: Shaun Hutchinson (69).

Sunderland: Bryan Oviedo (29).

Halftime: 0-1.

Nottingham Forest 2, Birmingham 1

Nottingham Forest: Joe Lolley (6), Matty Cash (79).

Birmingham: Michael Morrison (87).

Halftime: 1-0.

Bolton 1, Preston 3

Bolton: Mark Beevers (12).

Preston: Tom Barkhuizen (53), Sean Maguire (77, 90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Bristol City 4, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Bristol City: Bobby Reid (13, 35, 62, pen.), Josh Brownhill (43).

Halftime: 3-0.

England League One
Southend 0, Walsall 3

Walsall: Erhun Oztumer (57, 66, 85).

Halftime: 0-0.

Scunthorpe 0, Oldham 2

Oldham: Patrick McEleney (78), Eoin Doyle (82).

Halftime: 0-0.

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Bristol Rovers 1

Bristol Rovers: Ellis Harrison (50).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League Two
Cambridge United 1, Luton Town 1

Cambridge United: Jabo Ibehre (83).

Luton Town: James Collins (33).

Halftime: 0-1.

Carlisle 2, Grimsby Town 0

Carlisle: Hallam Hope (3), Mark Ellis (73).

Halftime: 1-0.