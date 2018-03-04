BC-SOC--English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Burnley 2, Everton 1
Burnley: Ashley Barnes (56), Chris Wood (80).
Everton: Cenk Tosun (20).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Swansea 4, West Ham 1
Swansea: Ki Sung-Yueng (8), Mike Van der Hoorn (32), Andy King (48), Jordan Ayew (63, pen.).
West Ham: Michail Antonio (79).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Southampton 0, Stoke 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Watford 1, West Brom 0
Watford: Troy Deeney (77).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Tottenham 2, Huddersfield 0
Tottenham: Son Heung Min (27, 54).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Leicester 1, Bournemouth 1
Leicester: Riyad Mahrez (90).
Bournemouth: Joshua King (35, pen.).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Liverpool 2, Newcastle 0
Liverpool: Mohamed Salah (40), Sadio Mane (55).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Derby 1, Fulham 2
Derby: Tom Huddlestone (68).
Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic (10), Ryan Sessegnon (22).
Halftime: 0-2.
|Millwall 1, Sunderland 1
Millwall: Shaun Hutchinson (69).
Sunderland: Bryan Oviedo (29).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Nottingham Forest 2, Birmingham 1
Nottingham Forest: Joe Lolley (6), Matty Cash (79).
Birmingham: Michael Morrison (87).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Bolton 1, Preston 3
Bolton: Mark Beevers (12).
Preston: Tom Barkhuizen (53), Sean Maguire (77, 90).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Bristol City 4, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Bristol City: Bobby Reid (13, 35, 62, pen.), Josh Brownhill (43).
Halftime: 3-0.
|Southend 0, Walsall 3
Walsall: Erhun Oztumer (57, 66, 85).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Scunthorpe 0, Oldham 2
Oldham: Patrick McEleney (78), Eoin Doyle (82).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Milton Keynes Dons 0, Bristol Rovers 1
Bristol Rovers: Ellis Harrison (50).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Cambridge United 1, Luton Town 1
Cambridge United: Jabo Ibehre (83).
Luton Town: James Collins (33).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Carlisle 2, Grimsby Town 0
Carlisle: Hallam Hope (3), Mark Ellis (73).
Halftime: 1-0.