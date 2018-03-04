Southampton stays above EPL drop zone, Stoke still there

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton still hasn't won at home in more than three months after a goal-less draw with Stoke in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Southampton dominated the second half but Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland keep out efforts from Josh Sims, Cedric Soares, and Nathan Redmond. Substitute Sofiane Boufal squandered an excellent opportunity to earn the three points, when he headed wide from close range while unmarked.

It is eight league games - dating to Nov. 26 - since Southampton tasted success at St. Mary's Stadium. It remains a point above the bottom three in the standings after being booed off at the end of both halves.

Stoke, in the drop zone, could have snatched this one as Badou Ndiaye and Maxim Choupo-Moting threatened to score breakaway goals.