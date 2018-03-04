Magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in northeastern Taiwan at 01:35 a.m. Sunday morning, March 4, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the quake was located 23.5 kilometers northeast of Hualien County Hall at a depth of merely 6.2 kilometers, according to CWB data. An intensity level of 5 was felt in Hualien's Taroko National Park, while an intensity level of 4 was felt in Nanao Township of Yilan County, and Heping Township of Hualien County.

An intensity level of 2 was felt in Hualien City, Hehuanshan of Nantou County, and Taichung City.

An intensity level of 1 was felt in Yilan City, Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, and Yunlin County.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.