Watford's Deeney piles on agony for bottom club West Brom

WATFORD, England (AP) — A second-half goal by captain Troy Deeney steered Watford over West Bromwich Albion 1-0 on Saturday, the bottom club's fifth consecutive English Premier League defeat.

Visiting West Brom created most of the chances at Vicarage Road and Deeney scored against the run of play with 13 minutes remaining to heap further pressure on manager Alan Pardew. West Brom is eight points from safety with nine matches left.

Some Watford supporters helped clear the snowy remnants of Storm Emma from the pitch to ensure the fixture beat the big freeze that has gripped England this week.

West Brom had the better of an uneventful first 45 minutes, with Grzegorz Krychowiak's early shot seemingly destined for the back of the net but for a fine block from Adrian Mariappa. Salomon Rondon also headed narrowly over while Chris Brunt's left-footed effort rippled the roof of the goal.

West Brom was on the attack again after the interval as Rondon spurned two good chances in as many minutes and Jonny Evans hit the woodwork.

Watford's Stefano Okaka was denied by a goal-line clearance from Kieran Gibbs before Deeney achieved the breakthrough when he pounced on a pass from substitute Will Hughes and finished emphatically.