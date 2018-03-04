BC-GLF--Tshwane Open Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Saturday
|Pretoria Country Club
|Waterkloof, South Africa
|Yardage: 7,081; Par: 71
|Third Round
|George Coetzee, South Africa
|67-64-68
|—199
|Mikko Korhonen, Finland
|68-64-69
|—201
|Sam Horsfield, England
|68-69-64
|—201
|Felipe Aguilar, Chile
|65-67-71
|—203
|Scott Jamieson, Scotland
|67-69-67
|—203
|Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa
|68-68-67
|—203
|Thomas Aiken, South Africa
|65-71-67
|—203
|Victor Perez, France
|69-68-68
|—205
|Shaun Norris, South Africa
|66-72-67
|—205
|Adilson da Silva, Brazil
|67-72-66
|—205
|Daniel van Tonder, South Africa
|67-72-66
|—205
|Sebastian Gros, France
|69-70-66
|—205
|Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe
|68-69-69
|—206
|Laurie Canter, England
|73-64-69
|—206
|Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa
|69-69-68
|—206
|Matthew Carvell, South Africa
|69-69-68
|—206
|Connor Syme, Scotland
|70-68-68
|—206
|Jens Dantorp, Sweden
|70-69-67
|—206