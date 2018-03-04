BC-GLF--Tshwane Open Scores

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/03/04 01:08
Saturday
Pretoria Country Club
Waterkloof, South Africa
Yardage: 7,081; Par: 71
Third Round
George Coetzee, South Africa 67-64-68 —199
Mikko Korhonen, Finland 68-64-69 —201
Sam Horsfield, England 68-69-64 —201
Felipe Aguilar, Chile 65-67-71 —203
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 67-69-67 —203
Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 68-68-67 —203
Thomas Aiken, South Africa 65-71-67 —203
Victor Perez, France 69-68-68 —205
Shaun Norris, South Africa 66-72-67 —205
Adilson da Silva, Brazil 67-72-66 —205
Daniel van Tonder, South Africa 67-72-66 —205
Sebastian Gros, France 69-70-66 —205
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 68-69-69 —206
Laurie Canter, England 73-64-69 —206
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 69-69-68 —206
Matthew Carvell, South Africa 69-69-68 —206
Connor Syme, Scotland 70-68-68 —206
Jens Dantorp, Sweden 70-69-67 —206