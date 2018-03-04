Mostly male Oscar nominees reflect dearth of women in film

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Academy Awards voters made history this year when they nominated Rachel Morrison for the cinematography Oscar — making her the first female nominee in the category in the organization's 90 years. Greta Gerwig is also up for best director, only the fifth woman nominated in Oscar history.

But three Academy Awards categories have no women represented at all.

A recent study shows that, outside of acting, 77 percent of this year's Oscar nominees are male. And because the academy can only recognize films that have been released, the gender-based disparity among Oscar nominees reflects how vastly underrepresented women are in Hollywood.

The film academy has committed to doubling the women and people of color among its ranks by 2020. It's chief says it's up to the industry to take similar action.