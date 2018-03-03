Bikes everywhere! Dockless bikes up access, sometimes chaos

DALLAS (AP) — Shared bikes that can be left wherever the rider ends up are helping more people get access to the mode of transportation that reduces car traffic and increases exercise. But the dockless bikes are also producing some chaos, with discarded bikes cluttering public spaces, blocking sidewalks and even placed in trees and lakes.

Over the last year, startup companies have brought the bikes that don't require docking stations into city after city in the U.S. The bikes that can be unlocked with an app can bring bike sharing to cities like Dallas that didn't previously have a system and in cities with established systems, they can get bikes into areas that don't have docking stations.

Dallas has seen a flood of 18,000 to 20,000 dockless bikes since the summer.