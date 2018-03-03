Substitute Wood helps Burnley beat Everton

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Chris Wood came off the bench to cap a second-half fightback as Burnley beat Everton 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday to end a run of 12 games without a win in all competitions.

Cenk Tosun, signed in January from Besiktas for a reported 27 million pounds ($37.2 million), headed his first goal for Everton after 20 minutes.

Ashley Barnes leveled for Burnley in the 56th before substitute Wood headed in from close range with 10 minutes remaining.

Everton had defender Ashley Williams sent off late on for elbowing Barnes.