Girona keeps impressing in Spain, defeats Villarreal 2-0

MADRID (AP) — Girona's impressive debut in the first division of the Spanish league continued Saturday with a 2-0 win at Villarreal, a result that left the modest Catalan club in position to make the Europa League next season.

Cristhian Stuani and substitute Anthony Lozano scored for Girona, which moved to seventh place in the final qualification spot for the second-tiered European competition.

It was the fourth win in six matches for Girona, which is one point behind sixth-place Villarreal and two behind fifth-place Sevilla. Villarreal lost its second straight game.

Stuani opened the scoring with a 16th-minute header and Honduran forward Lozano sealed the victory with a well-placed shot from outside the area in the 80th.

