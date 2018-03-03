WORLD SPORTS at 1345 GMT

TOP STORIES:

ZURICH — FIFA's rule-making panel approved adding video review to the laws of soccer on Saturday, clearing the way for its use at the World Cup in June. The panel, known as IFAB, voted unanimously to begin updating the game's written rules to include video assistant referees (VAR). By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 670 words.

LONDON — Third-place Liverpool and Tottenham, in fourth, attempt to further cement their positions in the Champions League qualifying spots when they host Newcastle and Huddersfield, respectively, in the Premier League. With separates on Saturday's 7 EPL games. By Tony Jimenez. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos.

BIRMINGHAM, England — Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela left it until late but successfully defended her triple jump crown at the world indoor athletics championships on Saturday. World record holder Christian Coleman survived an early scare to win his 60-meter heat. Saturday also sees the women's 1,500 and the last three events of the heptathlon. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 150 words, photos. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2300 GMT.

FIFA is still waiting for Iran to allow women into soccer matches, and still resisting sanctioning the country. By Rob Harris. SENT: 620 words.

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona will have to fight for the Spanish league title after all. The Catalan club hosts Atletico Madrid on Sunday in a match that will likely go a long way to deciding the championship race. Barcelona leads Atletico by five points after three draws in its last five matches. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

MADRID — Real Madrid hosts city rival Getafe in the Spanish league. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

ROME — Four of the top five teams in Serie A are playing each other. Roma visits Serie A leader Napoli, while Lazio hosts Juventus. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2230 GMT, photos.

BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund visits Leipzig for a Bundesliga showdown that could have a big say in which side qualifies for the Champions League. Rivals Schalke, Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen can all take advantage of any slip-ups. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

PARIS — With one eye on Real Madrid next week, league leader Paris Saint-Germain has rested key players for the trip to 18th-place Troyes. It means 18-year-old Timothy Weah, the son of Liberia President George Weah, could make his PSG debut. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2130 GMT.

DURBAN, South Africa — Steve Smith's failure did nothing to slow Australia's march toward expected victory in the first test against South Africa as the tourists built an imposing lead of 364 runs by tea on the third day on Saturday. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 400 words, photos.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — England held on for a thrilling four-run win in the third one-day cricket international on Saturday, despite an unbeaten century by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. SENT: 680 words.

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia — Marcel Hirscher locked up the men's World Cup giant slalom title with a race to spare on Saturday. SENT: 140 words, photos.

CRANS MONTANA, Switzerland — Tina Weirather won the penultimate event of the season on Saturday to take pole position in the race for the women's World Cup super-G title. SENT: 450 words, photos.

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — The defending champion Crusaders raced to a 26-0 lead after 18 minutes and held on to beat the Cape Town-based Stormers 45-28 on Saturday, continuing their unbeaten start to the Super Rugby season. Will be updated with two games from South Africa, where New South Wales visits the Sharks and the Bulls and Lions meet in a local derby. SENT: 420 words. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2000 GMT.

LAS VEGAS — Rugby Sevens world series leaders South Africa posted two victories Friday on the opening day of the USA Sevens, while second-place New Zealand split their two matches. SENT: 250 words.

MEXICO CITY — Shubhankar Shama, the 21-year-old from India in his first World Golf Championship, led by two shots going into the third round of the Mexico Championship. By Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words, by 0000 GMT, photos.

TUCSON, Arizona — Scott Dunlap and Tommy Tolles shared the lead entering the second round of the Cologuard Classic, with Steve Stricker a stroke back Friday in a bid for his first PGA Tour Champions title. UPCOMING: 350 words by 0230 GMT.

SINGAPORE — Florida teenager Nelly Korda shot a third-round 7-under 65 Saturday to take a one-stroke lead at the LPGA Tour's Women's World Championship after Danielle Kang made her first bogeys of the tournament to slip back into second place. SENT: 560 words, photo.

ACAPULCO, Mexico — Switzerland's Stefanie Voegele faces defending champion Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine in Saturday's final of the Mexico Open. In the men's final, it's Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro vs. South Africa's Kevin Anderson. Women's final starts not before 0000 GMT, men's final not before 0300 GMT.

SAO PAULO (AP) — Three-time defending champion Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay beat Argentina's Leonardo Mayer 6-2, 6-7 (13), 7-6 (7) on Friday to reach the Brazil Open semifinals. SENT: 100 words.

NEW YORK — Undefeated champion Deontay Wilder risks his WBC heavyweight belt against another unbeaten, Luis Ortiz of Cuba, at Barclays Center. By Barry Wilner. Fight schedule to begin 0345 GMT.

NEW YORK — Sergey Kovalev defends his WBO light heavyweight title against former Russian amateur teammate Igor Mikhalkin. WBA champ Dmitry Bivol takes on Sullivan Barrera in the other 175-pound title bout at Madison Square Garden. By Brian Mahoney. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

TEHRAN, Iran — The resigned head of Iran's wrestling federation has asked the country's diplomats to take responsibility and support athletes who refuse to compete against Israelis, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported Saturday. SENT: 330 words.

INDIANAPOLIS — Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson braced themselves for a long-anticipated flurry of questions at the NFL's annual scouting combine. Even practice might not have prepared them for Friday. By Michael Marot. SENT: 830 words, photos.

PHOENIX — Russell Westbrook had 43 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 56 seconds to play, and the Oklahoma City Thunder scored the final 10 points of the game to escape with a 124-116 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. SENT: 1,070 words, photo.

CALGARY, Alberta — Henrik Lundqvist became the first goalie to stop 50 or more shots in consecutive victories since the NHL began tracking saves in 1955, lifting New York over the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Friday night. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

— US--IDITAROD — Mushers, fans gather for world's most famous sled dog race. By Rachel D'Oro. SENT; 350 words, photos.

— BBO--SPRING TRAINING RDP — Dodgers' Kershaw breezes through routine spring start. SENT: 1,200 words, photo.

— EU--FRANCE-JOBLESS WRESTLING-PHOTO GALLERY — AP PHOTOS: French wrestlers perform — to benefit unemployed. SENT: 260 words, photos.

