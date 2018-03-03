Rojas retains triple jump title; Coleman scare in 60 heat

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela left it until late but successfully defended her triple jump crown at the world indoor athletics championships on Saturday.

Jamaica's Kimberly Williams and Ana Peleteiro of Spain had both jumped personal bests of 14.48 meters and 14.40 to take up the gold and silver medal positions, respectively. Rojas then produced a world leading 14.63 in the penultimate round to take the lead.

Williams, who had led from the start, couldn't better her mark with her final jumps, while Peleteiro got a red flag.

Elsewhere, world record holder Christian Coleman survived an early scare to win his 60-meter heat.

Coleman, who smashed Maurice Greene's 20-year record last month by clocking 6.34 seconds, stumbled on his third step but cruised to victory in 6.71.

Both the semifinals and the final take place later Saturday.