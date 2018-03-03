New headaches for Trump's Mideast hopes as Netanyahu visits

WASHINGTON (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (neh-ten-YAH'-hoo) is coming to Washington, and there's a host of reasons that prospects for Mideast peace are more tenuous than usual.

President Donald Trump's Mideast point man, Jared Kushner, is in the middle of a political firestorm. His plan remains a mystery and the Palestinians aren't even speaking to the White House.

If that weren't enough, Netanyahu and Trump are both distracted by mushrooming legal investigations at home.

It's all contributing to an intensified pessimism about prospects for a Trump-brokered initiative.

Kushner and a small team have spent the past year preparing a much-awaited blueprint for peace, but no details have emerged. That's led many in the region to wonder whether the vaunted plan will ever come out.