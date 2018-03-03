  1. Home
  2. World

New headaches for Trump's Mideast hopes as Netanyahu visits

By MATTHEW LEE and JOSH LEDERMAN , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/03 21:20

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2018 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting at the W

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2014 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, and Israel's First lady Sara Netanyahu arrive fo

Palestinian protesters throw stones toward Israeli Border Policemen in a guard tower behind a section of the Israeli separation barrier, during a prot

Israeli border police uses teargas to disperse a protester who climbed a section of the Israeli separation barrier waving a Palestinian flag, during a

FILE- in this file photo dated Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, President Donald Trump, left, speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Net

WASHINGTON (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (neh-ten-YAH'-hoo) is coming to Washington, and there's a host of reasons that prospects for Mideast peace are more tenuous than usual.

President Donald Trump's Mideast point man, Jared Kushner, is in the middle of a political firestorm. His plan remains a mystery and the Palestinians aren't even speaking to the White House.

If that weren't enough, Netanyahu and Trump are both distracted by mushrooming legal investigations at home.

It's all contributing to an intensified pessimism about prospects for a Trump-brokered initiative.

Kushner and a small team have spent the past year preparing a much-awaited blueprint for peace, but no details have emerged. That's led many in the region to wonder whether the vaunted plan will ever come out.