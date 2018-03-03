Campaign rally for Putin's re-election fills Moscow stadium

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to attend a massive rally in his support as a presidential candidate at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russi
Russian President Vladimir Putin, background center, speaks during a massive rally in his support as a presidential candidate at the Luzhniki stadium
Russian people wave a Russian national flag during a massive rally in support of Russian President and presidential candidate Vladimir Putin, at the L
Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, speaks during a massive rally in his support as a presidential candidate at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow,
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, greets his supporters during a massive rally in his support as a presidential candidate at the Luzhniki stadi
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, greets Russian Olympic athletes during a massive rally in his support as a presidential candidate at the Luzh
People sing Russian national anthem during a massive rally in support of Russian President and presidential candidate Vladimir Putin, at the Luzhniki
Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, and other guests sing Russian national anthem during a massive rally in his support as a presidential candid
MOSCOW (AP) — Tens of thousands of Russian President Vladimir Putin's supporters have gathered for a campaign rally at Moscow's sprawling main sports complex.
The crowd at the rally held two weeks before Russia's presidential election filled the Luzhniki stadium, which has the capacity for more than 81,000 people. Police estimated the overall turnout at the complex, which includes other sports facilities, to be 130,000.
The event on Saturday featured entertainers and an appearance by Putin.
He told the cheering crowd: "We want to make our country bright, forward-looking into the future, because our ancestors lived here, we live here, our children live here and our children and our grandchildren will live here."
Putin is seeking a fourth term and faces no significant opposition in the March 18 election.