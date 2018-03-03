  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: French wrestlers perform _ to benefit unemployed

By  Associated Press
2018/03/03 21:20

In this photo dated Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, wrestler Ace Angel ties his mask before taking part in a wrestling charity gala in Ivry-sur-Seine, south

In this photo dated Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 (L to R) wrestlers Nelson Fernandes, Alex Legrand, Ace Angel, and Zach, bottom, headlock wrestlers Lord St

In this photo dated Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, wrestler Lord Steven Crowley, top, jumps on Zack during a wrestling charity gala in Ivry-sur-Seine, south

In this photo dated Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, wrestler Camille, left, fights with Delia during a wrestling charity gala in Ivry-sur-Seine, south of Par

In this photo dated Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, wrestlers Delia, center left, and Camille fight during a wrestling charity gala in Ivry-sur-Seine, south

In this photo dated Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, people watch wrestlers Darkmundo and Alex Legrand fighting during a wrestling charity gala in Ivry-sur-Se

In this photo dated Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, wrestler Zack claps hands with children during a wrestling charity gala in Ivry-sur-Seine, south of Paris

In this photo dated Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, children watch a fight during a wrestling charity gala in Ivry-sur-Seine, south of Paris, France. Many at

In this photo dated Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, wrestlers Camille, left, and Delia, right, take a break while Lord Steven Crowley, background, look on du

In this photo dated Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, wrestler Ace Angel lies on the ground after being thrown out of the ring during a wrestling charity gala

IVRY-SUR-SEINE, France (AP) — With revolutionary slogans and a message of support for the unemployed, this was no ordinary wrestling event.

Muscles bulging, hair flying, the wrestlers put on quite a show — with losers tossed out of the ring in the grand finale. But the aim of the catch wrestling gala in the communist-run Paris suburb of Ivry-sur-Seine wasn't to make a profit or showcase celebrities.

Instead, it was celebrating the anniversary of a charity group called the Association for Employment, Information and Solidarity with the Unemployed and At-Risk Workers.

A wrestler nicknamed "The Red" sported a Russian-style fur hat and a hammer-and-sickle T-shirt. An advertising poster portrayed a masked wrestler gripping French President Emmanuel Macron — decried by critics as a "president of the rich" for his pro-business policies — in a stranglehold.

Saxophonists marched in wearing headgear and capes, just like wrestling heroes.

In a mass fight, one team simultaneously hoisted opponents onto their beefy shoulders and tossed them down. The group's two women drew cheers in a one-on-one fight.

In the corridors of the municipal sports hall, the wrestlers stretched their legs or recovered from a punishing match.

At the end, excited children clustered around the ring, seeking autographs. Those attending included people from all walks of life, many talking about the injustice of France's decades of high unemployment.

Entry was free for kids and just 8 euros ($10) for the rest, and the 1,200-capacity hall was full. Funds go to the nonprofit association.