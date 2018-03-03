South Africa-Australia 1st Test Scoreboard

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday at tea on Day 3 of the first test between South Africa and Australia at Kingsmead:

Australia 1st Innings: 351 South Africa 1st Innings: 162 Australia 2nd Innings

Cameron Bancroft st de Kock b Maharaj 53

David Warner c sub (Mulder) b Rabada 28

Usman Khawaja c de Kock b Maharaj 6

Steve Smith lbw b Elgar 38

Shaun Marsh not out 25

Mitchell Marsh c Amla b Rabada 6

Tim Paine c de Villiers b Maharaj 14

Extras: (5lb) 5

TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 175

Overs: 54.5

Still to bat: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Fall of wickets: 1-56, 2-71, 3-108, 4-146, 5-156, 6-175.

Bowling: Morne Morkel 7-1-32-0, Vernon Philander 12-4-27-0, Keshav Maharaj 21.5-2-78-3, Kagiso Rabada 11-5-23-2, Dean Elgar 3-1-10-1.

Toss: won by Australia.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, and Sundaram Ravi, India.

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.