Syrian activists say 6 killed during Russian-ordered pause

By  Associated Press
2018/03/03 21:16

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian activists and rescuers say at least six civilians have been killed in the ongoing bombing of eastern Ghouta near the capital Damascus, despite a Russia-ordered brief daily humanitarian pause.

Syrian State TV meanwhile said Saturday that two children managed to escape from the region under gunfire from the rebels, who control eastern Ghouta.

Syrian government and Russian officials accuse the rebels of firing at a corridor set up for evacuation, preventing civilians from leaving.

The corridor, manned by Russia military police and Syrian troops, has since Tuesday been set to open for five hours daily. An elderly Pakistani couple has managed to leave after negotiations.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the Syrian Civil Defense said six civilians were killed Saturday in government bombings in eastern Ghouta.