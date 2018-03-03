Taiwan condemns deadly attacks in Burkina Faso, offers assistance

Taipei, March 3 (CNA) Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Saturday condemned the attacks reportedly carried out by militants in Burkina Faso, which have left some 16 people dead and others wounded.

In a press statement, MOFA spoke in strong terms about the attacks on West African country's military headquarters and the French embassy in its capital Ouagadougou, which have been reported in the international media.

"The government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) strongly condemns the violence and offers its condolences to the families of the victims and the government of Burkina Faso," MOFA said.

According to the Burkina Faso government, the attacks Friday left at least 16 people dead -- eight members of security forces and eight assailants.

The New York Times said Islamist militants in the country are most likely the ones behind the assault, having staged similarly deadly attacks there in the past couple of years.

Burkina Faso's involvement in the fight against terrorism, particularly its military's participation in the French-led 5,000-member multinational force against terrorism region, could be the reason behind the attacks on the military headquarters and the French embassy, according to the New York Times report.

Following the latest attacks, Taiwan's Deputy Foreign Minister Wu Chih-chung contacted Burkina Faso's Ambassador to Taiwan Aminata Sana Congo to convey the condolences of President Tsai Ing-wen and the Taiwanese people, MOFA said. Taiwan also offered any necessary assistance to Burkina Faso, one of its diplomatic allies, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, there have been no reports of Taiwanese nationals injured or killed in the attacks, the ministry said, citing its embassy in Burkina Faso.

The ministry also issued a travel alert for Burkina Faso, urging citizens to not visit unless absolutely necessary and to avoid crowded places if they must travel to the African country. (By Elaine Hou and Kuan-lin Liu)