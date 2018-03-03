Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, March 3, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;89;79;A shower in the a.m.;89;77;SW;11;74%;66%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;77;62;Sunny and pleasant;76;62;NW;9;59%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;66;47;Partly sunny, mild;70;49;W;7;57%;13%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, nice;69;53;A morning shower;62;53;WSW;9;71%;66%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy and cold;36;31;Milder, p.m. rain;49;36;S;11;90%;74%;1

Anchorage, United States;Morning snow, cloudy;27;14;Periods of sun, cold;26;18;E;3;84%;76%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain and drizzle;52;44;Partly sunny;67;51;SSE;6;70%;1%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as cold;13;-6;Cloudy;20;5;WNW;6;90%;63%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers around;87;73;Humid with some sun;83;72;NNE;4;81%;66%;10

Athens, Greece;Mostly cloudy;69;52;Clouds and sun, mild;69;52;SSE;6;64%;6%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;75;67;Spotty showers;76;67;E;10;72%;66%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Becoming cloudy;79;58;Clouds and sun, warm;82;57;SSE;10;42%;6%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A passing shower;98;74;A t-storm around;89;73;ENE;5;71%;55%;5

Bangalore, India;Sunshine;92;61;Partly sunny;92;63;SE;6;23%;0%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;94;78;Mostly sunny;93;78;S;7;65%;27%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;63;49;A little p.m. rain;59;47;ENE;9;82%;87%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;54;37;Cloudy and chilly;45;28;S;6;31%;4%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy and colder;33;28;A bit of a.m. snow;30;20;ESE;5;76%;58%;3

Berlin, Germany;Very cold;29;16;Cloudy and chilly;37;28;SE;8;37%;69%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;67;48;Cloudy with a shower;67;49;SSE;5;72%;88%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;84;66;A stray t-shower;85;67;SW;6;59%;70%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Not as cold;32;18;Partly sunny, cold;32;23;ESE;8;63%;6%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;45;36;Occasional rain;49;36;SW;7;83%;86%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and chilly;38;22;A bit of a.m. snow;28;18;ENE;9;86%;61%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and cold;32;15;Partly sunny, cold;31;15;SSE;4;53%;0%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;87;72;Mostly sunny, humid;85;72;NNE;7;66%;55%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A touch of a.m. rain;81;66;Inc. clouds;85;65;E;5;41%;57%;10

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;61;44;A little p.m. rain;62;46;SSE;3;79%;91%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, warm;85;65;Mostly sunny, warm;89;64;ENE;7;16%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny;84;61;Mostly sunny, nice;77;63;SSE;17;63%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;83;65;A t-storm in spots;82;66;N;3;68%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;97;72;Partly sunny;94;72;SSE;9;58%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Sunshine;44;32;Mostly sunny;47;35;ESE;10;42%;25%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;90;76;Brief a.m. showers;87;76;SE;7;73%;78%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little snow;33;25;Cloudy and chilly;30;27;ESE;12;62%;67%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and breezy;75;67;Sunny and breezy;76;68;NNE;18;79%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;70;55;Showers around;67;60;S;10;80%;84%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A little p.m. rain;90;77;A t-storm or two;88;79;NNE;11;85%;78%;3

Delhi, India;Increasing clouds;91;61;Hazy sun;83;59;NNW;7;51%;26%;6

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;70;37;Partly sunny, cooler;59;29;WNW;15;20%;47%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and very warm;93;70;Hazy sun, summerlike;98;71;SSW;6;48%;0%;7

Dili, East Timor;Heavy p.m. showers;90;74;A t-storm in spots;89;75;W;5;76%;66%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Snow and rain, cold;38;34;Bit of rain, snow;41;32;NNW;15;87%;83%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Decreasing clouds;51;42;An afternoon shower;59;41;NNE;7;43%;57%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Periods of rain;63;55;Heavy rain, breezy;63;55;WSW;22;76%;91%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm with clearing;85;72;Sunny and hot;94;73;SE;7;57%;0%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;75;61;A t-storm in spots;78;60;SE;6;66%;68%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;81;65;Mostly sunny, nice;76;62;NE;13;47%;0%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun, cold;20;3;Cloudy and cold;19;6;NE;6;68%;36%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, nice;89;76;Nice with sunshine;94;77;SE;7;68%;27%;10

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;80;69;Areas of low clouds;77;69;SSE;7;86%;33%;2

Honolulu, United States;Rain and drizzle;83;73;Decreasing clouds;83;71;ENE;13;58%;39%;6

Hyderabad, India;Turning sunny;97;70;Sunny and very warm;97;69;SSE;7;21%;1%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;A t-storm in spots;69;51;Periods of sun;75;52;N;6;56%;5%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Spotty showers;57;51;Spotty showers;58;43;NE;13;82%;85%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Heavy a.m. showers;88;77;A t-storm in spots;89;77;WNW;7;72%;79%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;90;71;Sunshine and nice;89;74;NNE;7;50%;41%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;84;58;Partly sunny;82;60;N;5;56%;55%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;56;32;Clouds and sun;58;35;NNW;3;31%;8%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;90;69;Hazy sunshine;88;66;WNW;7;43%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine and nice;77;51;Mostly sunny;79;51;SW;7;46%;27%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;97;66;Sunny and very warm;98;67;NNW;10;8%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;29;15;A bit of snow;25;14;WNW;13;62%;68%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;85;72;Mostly sunny, nice;84;69;NNE;7;49%;0%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;91;74;Clearing;89;72;W;7;59%;44%;11

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;95;71;Hot with hazy sun;98;74;SSW;6;35%;1%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;A t-storm in spots;92;74;NE;4;76%;74%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;57;38;A t-storm in spots;57;38;ENE;6;65%;66%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;90;78;A passing shower;91;78;SW;6;72%;56%;11

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;75;69;Clouds and sun, nice;76;68;SSE;7;75%;55%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of rain;55;48;Cloudy, p.m. rain;56;52;WSW;10;78%;88%;2

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;40;37;Spotty showers;46;40;SSW;10;91%;85%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A shower or two;59;44;Sunlit and cool;62;47;NNE;5;37%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;86;76;Clearing;86;74;SW;7;69%;9%;7

Madrid, Spain;Periods of rain;53;46;A little a.m. rain;57;42;SW;7;64%;87%;3

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;87;79;Cloudy;88;81;ENE;7;69%;44%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;84;75;A t-storm around;87;76;NE;5;74%;88%;4

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;89;78;Turning sunny;94;76;E;9;58%;0%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny;90;59;Cooler with some sun;70;57;S;11;54%;7%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;80;52;Partly sunny;81;54;ENE;4;30%;30%;9

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;79;58;Mostly sunny, nice;75;59;N;13;45%;14%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Cold with snow;19;14;Morning snow;20;9;NNW;15;76%;75%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;89;78;Nice with some sun;89;78;ENE;13;66%;1%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;84;68;Partly sunny;83;69;NNE;7;63%;22%;8

Montreal, Canada;A snow shower;41;31;Mostly cloudy;37;27;N;6;66%;70%;1

Moscow, Russia;Inc. clouds;18;12;Frigid with snow;15;11;NNE;10;77%;100%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny and less humid;95;78;Hazy sunshine;93;77;NNW;8;38%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Thundershower;80;60;Cloudy, a t-shower;75;61;NNW;6;77%;88%;5

New York, United States;Windy;45;36;Mostly sunny, breezy;45;31;NNW;18;48%;15%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;69;47;Clouds and sun;73;51;W;6;63%;7%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;10;-5;Decreasing clouds;10;-2;ESE;5;87%;6%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Not as cool;60;44;Clouds and sun, mild;68;52;ENE;4;72%;57%;5

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. snow;25;15;Cloudy and chilly;26;20;NE;3;66%;70%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A snow shower;39;27;Morning flurries;32;19;NNW;13;64%;66%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;79;A morning shower;86;80;E;10;73%;72%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;90;72;Partly sunny;90;71;NNW;11;54%;4%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;88;75;A t-storm in spots;88;74;E;8;74%;53%;10

Paris, France;A little rain;51;39;Cloudy, rain ending;50;37;SSW;8;80%;69%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;84;65;Plenty of sunshine;90;73;E;12;40%;0%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Nice with some sun;95;78;Periods of sun;95;78;S;6;58%;39%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;90;74;A t-storm in spots;91;73;N;9;72%;74%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Lots of sun, nice;88;67;Mostly sunny;86;60;NNE;8;42%;1%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Very cold;30;15;Partly sunny, chilly;38;23;ESE;3;41%;20%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as cool;58;39;Cloudy, p.m. rain;51;36;N;5;82%;92%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;68;54;Showers, some heavy;68;55;NNE;9;68%;89%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Rain;59;52;Showers around;64;54;SW;19;75%;91%;5

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;86;77;Showers around;86;77;ENE;7;75%;85%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny;34;25;Chilly with sunshine;31;23;NNE;8;50%;2%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, cold;24;10;Cloudy and cold;23;12;N;7;73%;39%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;87;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;76;N;5;75%;66%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;74;58;Some sun;82;63;SE;5;40%;3%;7

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;57;39;Cloudy;56;44;NW;3;77%;74%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, cold;20;6;Sunny, but cold;16;6;ENE;7;71%;31%;2

San Francisco, United States;Showers and t-storms;51;41;Partly sunny, cool;54;42;NE;6;67%;9%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;80;58;Partly sunny, nice;82;58;ENE;11;53%;4%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, nice;82;73;A shower or two;79;72;WNW;13;69%;77%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;62;Partly sunny;78;62;N;6;54%;3%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;76;45;Mostly sunny;74;47;E;5;39%;10%;11

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;84;57;Sunny and nice;85;60;SW;6;46%;6%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;83;67;A shower in spots;79;64;N;5;68%;42%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;55;42;Cloudy, p.m. rain;56;47;SSW;9;69%;88%;2

Seattle, United States;Cloudy and chilly;49;37;An afternoon shower;48;39;S;7;66%;55%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;61;45;Cloudy, rain, mild;61;41;NNE;4;81%;96%;1

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and mild;64;55;Rain and drizzle;75;48;WNW;11;69%;91%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;78;A t-storm in spots;91;79;NNE;10;71%;55%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Plenty of clouds;48;35;Bit of rain, snow;44;33;SSE;7;90%;68%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;82;71;Some sun, a shower;82;72;W;10;70%;70%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;28;15;Cloudy and chilly;27;17;SE;3;76%;70%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;83;72;Partly sunny;79;69;SSW;17;72%;67%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun, warm;82;66;High clouds;85;69;ESE;5;70%;28%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy, cold;26;16;Cloudy and cold;21;9;E;6;68%;44%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing;57;43;Showers around;55;42;NE;5;79%;80%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasing clouds;52;37;Clouds and sun;57;43;NNE;8;58%;72%;4

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;63;46;Mostly sunny;66;50;NNW;11;31%;4%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;79;61;Mostly sunny, warm;81;61;ESE;6;44%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;64;49;Periods of rain;60;48;E;4;68%;89%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;59;45;Sunny and mild;66;54;S;12;64%;6%;5

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and breezy;37;25;Plenty of sunshine;37;22;N;14;53%;0%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and very warm;82;58;Sunny and very warm;81;59;SSW;3;50%;1%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun, warm;75;54;An afternoon shower;73;53;W;10;61%;83%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Much colder;9;-8;Colder with some sun;6;-14;E;6;61%;36%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;45;32;Partly sunny, chilly;44;33;NE;4;63%;35%;3

Vienna, Austria;Very cold;31;14;Partly sunny, cold;33;26;SE;5;48%;8%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;88;68;Sunshine;99;67;NW;5;43%;0%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;21;9;Cold with some sun;23;9;NW;8;71%;35%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy and very cold;21;8;Not as cold;29;15;SE;5;69%;1%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, nice;75;63;Rather cloudy;74;61;N;11;68%;34%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;98;66;Nice with sunshine;95;67;SW;5;56%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, mild;55;40;A shower in the a.m.;55;43;SSE;2;61%;92%;3

