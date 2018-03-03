Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, March 3, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;SW;18;74%;66%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;NW;15;59%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;19;8;Partly sunny, mild;21;10;W;11;57%;13%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, nice;20;12;A morning shower;17;12;WSW;15;71%;66%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy and cold;2;-1;Milder, p.m. rain;9;2;S;18;90%;74%;1

Anchorage, United States;Morning snow, cloudy;-3;-10;Periods of sun, cold;-4;-8;E;4;84%;76%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain and drizzle;11;6;Partly sunny;20;10;SSE;10;70%;1%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as cold;-10;-21;Cloudy;-7;-15;WNW;9;90%;63%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers around;30;23;Humid with some sun;28;22;NNE;6;81%;66%;10

Athens, Greece;Mostly cloudy;20;11;Clouds and sun, mild;21;11;SSE;9;64%;6%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;24;19;Spotty showers;24;20;E;16;72%;66%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Becoming cloudy;26;14;Clouds and sun, warm;28;14;SSE;17;42%;6%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A passing shower;36;23;A t-storm around;32;23;ENE;8;71%;55%;5

Bangalore, India;Sunshine;33;16;Partly sunny;33;17;SE;10;23%;0%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;34;26;Mostly sunny;34;25;S;11;65%;27%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;17;10;A little p.m. rain;15;8;ENE;14;82%;87%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;12;3;Cloudy and chilly;7;-2;S;10;31%;4%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy and colder;1;-2;A bit of a.m. snow;-1;-7;ESE;9;76%;58%;3

Berlin, Germany;Very cold;-1;-9;Cloudy and chilly;3;-2;SE;13;37%;69%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;19;9;Cloudy with a shower;19;9;SSE;8;72%;88%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;29;19;A stray t-shower;30;19;SW;9;59%;70%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Not as cold;0;-8;Partly sunny, cold;0;-5;ESE;13;63%;6%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;7;2;Occasional rain;9;2;SW;11;83%;86%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and chilly;3;-5;A bit of a.m. snow;-2;-8;ENE;15;86%;61%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and cold;0;-9;Partly sunny, cold;0;-10;SSE;7;53%;0%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;31;22;Mostly sunny, humid;30;22;NNE;12;66%;55%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A touch of a.m. rain;27;19;Inc. clouds;29;18;E;9;41%;57%;10

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;16;7;A little p.m. rain;17;8;SSE;6;79%;91%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, warm;29;19;Mostly sunny, warm;32;18;ENE;11;16%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny;29;16;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;SSE;27;63%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;18;A t-storm in spots;28;19;N;5;68%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;36;22;Partly sunny;34;22;SSE;15;58%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Sunshine;7;0;Mostly sunny;8;1;ESE;16;42%;25%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;32;25;Brief a.m. showers;31;24;SE;11;73%;78%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little snow;0;-4;Cloudy and chilly;-1;-3;ESE;19;62%;67%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and breezy;24;19;Sunny and breezy;24;20;NNE;28;79%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;21;13;Showers around;20;16;S;16;80%;84%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A little p.m. rain;32;25;A t-storm or two;31;26;NNE;18;85%;78%;3

Delhi, India;Increasing clouds;33;16;Hazy sun;29;15;NNW;11;51%;26%;6

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;21;3;Partly sunny, cooler;15;-2;WNW;24;20%;47%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and very warm;34;21;Hazy sun, summerlike;37;21;SSW;10;48%;0%;7

Dili, East Timor;Heavy p.m. showers;32;23;A t-storm in spots;32;24;W;8;76%;66%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Snow and rain, cold;4;1;Bit of rain, snow;5;0;NNW;24;87%;83%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Decreasing clouds;11;6;An afternoon shower;15;5;NNE;12;43%;57%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Periods of rain;17;13;Heavy rain, breezy;17;13;WSW;35;76%;91%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm with clearing;29;22;Sunny and hot;35;23;SE;12;57%;0%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;24;16;A t-storm in spots;26;16;SE;9;66%;68%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;Mostly sunny, nice;24;17;NE;21;47%;0%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun, cold;-7;-16;Cloudy and cold;-7;-14;NE;10;68%;36%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, nice;31;25;Nice with sunshine;35;25;SE;12;68%;27%;10

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;27;20;Areas of low clouds;25;21;SSE;11;86%;33%;2

Honolulu, United States;Rain and drizzle;28;23;Decreasing clouds;28;22;ENE;20;58%;39%;6

Hyderabad, India;Turning sunny;36;21;Sunny and very warm;36;20;SSE;11;21%;1%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;A t-storm in spots;21;11;Periods of sun;24;11;N;10;56%;5%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Spotty showers;14;11;Spotty showers;14;6;NE;22;82%;85%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Heavy a.m. showers;31;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;WNW;11;72%;79%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;Sunshine and nice;32;23;NNE;12;50%;41%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;29;15;Partly sunny;28;15;N;7;56%;55%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;13;0;Clouds and sun;14;1;NNW;5;31%;8%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;32;21;Hazy sunshine;31;19;WNW;10;43%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine and nice;25;10;Mostly sunny;26;11;SW;10;46%;27%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;36;19;Sunny and very warm;36;19;NNW;16;8%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;-2;-9;A bit of snow;-4;-10;WNW;22;62%;68%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;30;22;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;NNE;11;49%;0%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;33;23;Clearing;32;22;W;11;59%;44%;11

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;35;21;Hot with hazy sun;37;23;SSW;10;35%;1%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;33;23;NE;6;76%;74%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;3;A t-storm in spots;14;4;ENE;10;65%;66%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A passing shower;33;26;SW;10;72%;56%;11

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;24;21;Clouds and sun, nice;25;20;SSE;12;75%;55%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of rain;13;9;Cloudy, p.m. rain;13;11;WSW;16;78%;88%;2

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;5;3;Spotty showers;8;4;SSW;16;91%;85%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A shower or two;15;7;Sunlit and cool;16;8;NNE;8;37%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;30;24;Clearing;30;23;SW;11;69%;9%;7

Madrid, Spain;Periods of rain;12;8;A little a.m. rain;14;5;SW;11;64%;87%;3

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;30;26;Cloudy;31;27;ENE;12;69%;44%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;29;24;A t-storm around;31;24;NE;8;74%;88%;4

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;32;25;Turning sunny;34;24;E;15;58%;0%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny;32;15;Cooler with some sun;21;14;S;17;54%;7%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;27;11;Partly sunny;27;12;ENE;6;30%;30%;9

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;Mostly sunny, nice;24;15;N;20;45%;14%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Cold with snow;-7;-10;Morning snow;-7;-13;NNW;24;76%;75%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;31;26;Nice with some sun;32;26;ENE;21;66%;1%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;29;20;Partly sunny;28;20;NNE;11;63%;22%;8

Montreal, Canada;A snow shower;5;0;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;N;9;66%;70%;1

Moscow, Russia;Inc. clouds;-8;-11;Frigid with snow;-9;-12;NNE;15;77%;100%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny and less humid;35;25;Hazy sunshine;34;25;NNW;13;38%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Thundershower;27;15;Cloudy, a t-shower;24;16;NNW;9;77%;88%;5

New York, United States;Windy;7;2;Mostly sunny, breezy;7;-1;NNW;29;48%;15%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;21;8;Clouds and sun;23;10;W;10;63%;7%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;-13;-20;Decreasing clouds;-12;-19;ESE;8;87%;6%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Not as cool;16;7;Clouds and sun, mild;20;11;ENE;7;72%;57%;5

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. snow;-4;-10;Cloudy and chilly;-3;-7;NE;5;66%;70%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A snow shower;4;-3;Morning flurries;0;-7;NNW;21;64%;66%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;A morning shower;30;26;E;17;73%;72%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;32;22;Partly sunny;32;22;NNW;18;54%;4%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;23;E;13;74%;53%;10

Paris, France;A little rain;11;4;Cloudy, rain ending;10;3;SSW;13;80%;69%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;29;18;Plenty of sunshine;32;23;E;19;40%;0%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Nice with some sun;35;25;Periods of sun;35;26;S;9;58%;39%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;32;23;A t-storm in spots;33;23;N;14;72%;74%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Lots of sun, nice;31;19;Mostly sunny;30;15;NNE;12;42%;1%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Very cold;-1;-10;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-5;ESE;6;41%;20%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as cool;14;4;Cloudy, p.m. rain;10;2;N;8;82%;92%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;20;12;Showers, some heavy;20;13;NNE;15;68%;89%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Rain;15;11;Showers around;18;12;SW;30;75%;91%;5

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;30;25;Showers around;30;25;ENE;11;75%;85%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny;1;-4;Chilly with sunshine;0;-5;NNE;12;50%;2%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, cold;-4;-12;Cloudy and cold;-5;-11;N;11;73%;39%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;N;8;75%;66%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;24;15;Some sun;28;17;SE;9;40%;3%;7

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;14;4;Cloudy;13;6;NW;6;77%;74%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, cold;-7;-14;Sunny, but cold;-9;-15;ENE;11;71%;31%;2

San Francisco, United States;Showers and t-storms;11;5;Partly sunny, cool;12;6;NE;10;67%;9%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;27;14;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;ENE;18;53%;4%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, nice;28;23;A shower or two;26;22;WNW;21;69%;77%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;17;Partly sunny;26;16;N;10;54%;3%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;25;7;Mostly sunny;23;9;E;8;39%;10%;11

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;29;14;Sunny and nice;30;15;SW;9;46%;6%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;A shower in spots;26;18;N;8;68%;42%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;13;5;Cloudy, p.m. rain;13;8;SSW;14;69%;88%;2

Seattle, United States;Cloudy and chilly;9;3;An afternoon shower;9;4;S;11;66%;55%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;16;7;Cloudy, rain, mild;16;5;NNE;7;81%;96%;1

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and mild;18;13;Rain and drizzle;24;9;WNW;17;69%;91%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;26;NNE;16;71%;55%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Plenty of clouds;9;1;Bit of rain, snow;7;1;SSE;11;90%;68%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;28;22;Some sun, a shower;28;22;W;16;70%;70%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;-2;-9;Cloudy and chilly;-3;-8;SE;5;76%;70%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;28;22;Partly sunny;26;21;SSW;27;72%;67%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun, warm;28;19;High clouds;29;21;ESE;7;70%;28%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy, cold;-4;-9;Cloudy and cold;-6;-13;E;10;68%;44%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing;14;6;Showers around;13;6;NE;8;79%;80%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasing clouds;11;3;Clouds and sun;14;6;NNE;12;58%;72%;4

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;17;8;Mostly sunny;19;10;NNW;18;31%;4%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;26;16;Mostly sunny, warm;27;16;ESE;10;44%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;18;9;Periods of rain;16;9;E;7;68%;89%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;15;7;Sunny and mild;19;12;S;19;64%;6%;5

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and breezy;3;-4;Plenty of sunshine;3;-6;N;22;53%;0%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and very warm;28;15;Sunny and very warm;27;15;SSW;5;50%;1%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun, warm;24;12;An afternoon shower;23;12;W;16;61%;83%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Much colder;-13;-22;Colder with some sun;-14;-25;E;9;61%;36%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;7;0;Partly sunny, chilly;7;1;NE;6;63%;35%;3

Vienna, Austria;Very cold;0;-10;Partly sunny, cold;1;-3;SE;9;48%;8%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;31;20;Sunshine;37;19;NW;8;43%;0%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;-6;-13;Cold with some sun;-5;-13;NW;14;71%;35%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy and very cold;-6;-14;Not as cold;-2;-10;SE;8;69%;1%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;Rather cloudy;23;16;N;17;68%;34%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;37;19;Nice with sunshine;35;19;SW;7;56%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, mild;13;5;A shower in the a.m.;13;6;SSE;4;61%;92%;3

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius