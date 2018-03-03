Indian Prime Minister Modi's party ahead in state elections

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party appears likely to end the 25-year uninterrupted rule of a communist party in a northeast Indian state and consolidate its position in two other states in provincial elections.

The Election Commission tabulation on Saturday suggests the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to form a government on its own in Tripura state, replacing the Communist Party of India (Marxist). It may also win a majority with support from other groups in Meghalaya and Nagaland states.

Over 90 percent of votes have been counted.

An impressive win is expected to boost the prospects of Modi's party when it seeks a second term in national elections next year. Rahul Gandhi, the new president of the opposition Congress party, failed to win votes for his party.