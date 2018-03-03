  1. Home
President Tsai's mother dies at age 93

By  Central News Agency
2018/03/03 18:50

President Tsai Ing-wen's mother (right) died at the age of 93 Saturday. (By Central News Agency)

Taipei, March 3 (CNA) Chang Chin-feng, the mother of President Tsai Ing-wen, has passed away at the age of 93, the Presidential Office said Saturday.
A private funeral service attended by close family members only will be held for Chang, in keeping with her wishes, the office said in a statement, adding that President Tsai's mother led a simple and unobtrusive lifestyle.


There will be no public memorial service, the office said, adding that any flowers, wreaths or other offerings by the public will be graciously declined.


Meanwhile, Tsai wishes to say thanks for the expressions of condolences on the passing of her mother, according to the statement.
The funeral is being planned by President Tsai's elder brother, the office said. (By Fan Cheng-hsiang and Ko Lin)
Tsai Ing-wen

