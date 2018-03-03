Hirscher closes in on World Cup GS title with 1st-run lead

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Marcel Hirscher dominated the opening run of a men's World Cup giant slalom on Saturday, closing in on the season title in the discipline.

The Olympic GS champion from Austria led his Norwegian rival Henrik Kristoffersen by 0.73 seconds. Alexis Pinturault of France and Slovenian home crowd favorite Zan Kranjec shared third, 1.41 off the lead.

If Hirscher finishes the race ahead of Kristoffersen, he will lock up the GS title before the last race at the World Cup finals in two weeks' time. Going into Saturday's race, Hirscher held a 105-point lead in the discipline standings, with a victory worth 100 points.

Hirscher has won the GS title four times, including each of the last three seasons. The Austrian is also on the brink of his seventh overall championship.