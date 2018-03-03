New Zealand vs. England, 3rd ODI scoreboard

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard on Saturday in the third one-day cricket international between New Zealand and England at the Wellington Regional Stadium:

New Zealand won the toss England

Jason Roy c Guptill b Boult 15

Jonny Bairstow b Sodhi 19

Joe Root c Sodhi b de Grandhomme 20

Eoin Morgan b Southee 48

Ben Stokes c Munro b Sodhi 39

Jos Buttler c Latham b Sodhi 29

Moeen Ali run out 23

Chris Woakes c Williamson b Boult 16

Adil Rashid run out 11

Tom Curran not out 2

Mark Wood run out 1

Extras (2b, 2lb, 7w) 11

TOTAL (all out) 234

Overs: 50. Batting time: 204 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-25, 2-53, 3-68, 4-139, 5-168 6-184, 7-215, 8-222, 9-231, 10-234.

Did not bat: Mark Wood.

Bowling: Tim Southee 10-0-48-1 (5w), Trent Boult 10-1-47-2, Mitchell Santner 2-0-12-0, Colin de Grandhomme 10-1-24-1 (1w), Ish Sodhi 10-0-53-3, Colin Munro 8-0-46-0 (1w).

New Zealand

Martin Guptill c Curran b Woakes 3

Colin Munro c Stokes b Rashid 49

Kane Williamson not out 112

Mark Chapman c Morgan b Ali 8

Tom Latham lbw b Ali 0

Henry Nicholls lbw b Rashid 0

Colin de Grandhomme c Woakes b Ali 3

Mitchell Santner run out 41

Tim Southee c Stokes b Woakes 7

Ish Sodhi not out 2

Extras (1lb, 4w) 5

TOTAL (for eight wickets) 230

Overs: 50. Batting time: 211 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-80, 3-97, 4-97, 5-98, 6-103, 7-199, 8-210.

Did not bat: Trent Boult.

Bowling: Chris Woakes 10-1-40-2 (3w), Mark Wood 6-0-36-0, Tom Curran 7-0-49-0, Ben Stokes 6-0-27-0 (1w), Adil Rashid 10-1-34-2, Moeen Ali 10-1-36-3, Joe Root 1-0-7-0.

Result: England won by 4 runs; leads five-match series 2-1.

Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka, and Wayne Knights, New Zealand

TV umpire: Rod Tucker, Australia