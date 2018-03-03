WBC suspends Mexican boxer Nery for failing weigh-in

TOKYO (AP) — The World Boxing Council has suspended Mexican boxer Luis Nery for failing to make weight ahead of his bantamweight title match against Japanese challenger Shinsuke Yamanaka.

Nery beat Yamanaka with a second-round technical knockout on Thursday but was stripped of the title after arriving at the weigh-in five pounds overweight.

"For a bantamweight champion to arrive at the official weigh-in 5 pounds (2.27 kilograms) over is simply unacceptable. The WBC is formally suspending Luis Nery indefinitely," the WBC said in a statement.

The WBC has ordered Nery to appear at a hearing to conduct a thorough investigation.

Last August, Nery defeated Yamanaka, but a week later the WBC announced the 23-year-old had failed a pre-fight drug test, a result the boxer and his team claimed was due to food contamination.