Japan's Takarazuka Revue to showcase performance inspired by Taiwan's Pili puppetry

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The famous all female Takarazuka Revue theater group from Japan announced Friday, March 3, that their next tour to Taiwan would feature a performance inspired by a bit of local Taiwanese culture.



The Star Troupe is planning a tour to Taiwan from late October to early November this year, with performances in Taipei and Kaohsiung. The first half of the planned performance will be a new production that pays homage to Taiwanese Pili puppetry shows.



Pili is a distinctive kind of puppet performance that began as a TV show in 1985. It developed from traditional budaixi (布袋戲) or glove puppetry, and has become its own unique genre in Taiwan, with feature length films as well as comic books, novels, and even video games.



Pili Puppets (Wikimedia Commons Image)



The puppets are known for their detailed and elaborate costumes, as well as the incredible variety of intricate movements they are capable of, which are the result of both excellent craftsmanship of the puppets themselves and the highly skilled puppeteers.





Pili puppet (Wikimedia Commons Image)



The Takarazuka Revue Star Troupe’s Pili inspired performance is entitled “Thunderbolt Fantasy,” reports Kyodo News. The characters for Pili (霹靂) mean thunderbolt.



The chairman of the Pili International multimedia group which produces Pili performances is working with the troupe, and was quoted by Kyodo News as saying "Takarazuka is a century-old Japanese theater troupe with a national treasure status and budaixi is also a century-old Taiwanese puppet show…Mixing the two century-old cultural forms creates something beyond limitation."



There are 14 performances scheduled at the National Theater in Taipei between Oct. 20 -28, and then an additional six performances at the Kaohsiung Cultural Center, Nov. 2-5.



The second half of the Takarazuka’s performance is a musical called “Killer Rouge” starring the company’s famous Yuzuru Kurenai playing the lead male character.

The Takarazuka Revue troupe was founded in 1913 by the Hankyu company to help promote ticket sales to the resort town of Takarazuka, in Hyogo, Japan. To this day, all members of the Revue are employed by the railway corporation.



There are five different troupes of the Takarazuka Revue, each with its own unique traits and traditions. In recent years, the Takarazuka Revue’s shows have been very well received by Taiwanese audiences, and this year the company hopes to delight them once again with a performance inspired by Taiwanese culture.



Poster for the Star Troupe's "One Samurai from Kagoshima"