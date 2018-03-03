  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan to increase defense spending: Premier Lai

Taiwan will increase its national defense budget to help other Asian countries maintain regional peace

By  Central News Agency
2018/03/03 16:10

Premier Lai Ching-te speaking at the first East Asia Peace Forum in Taipei (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (CNA) -- Premier Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said Saturday that Taiwan will increase its national defense budget in order to join neighboring countries in preserving regional peace.

Speaking at the first East Asia Peace Forum in Taipei, Lai said the major threats to stability in the Asia Pacific region are North Korea's nuclear missile tests and China's increasingly frequent military drills in the East and South China Seas.

In the face of such challenges, Lai said, Taiwan will increase its national defense budget to help with the efforts of other Asian countries to protect regional peace and will fully support the United Nations' sanctions against North Korea.

His comments reflected similar statements last year by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who said Taiwan's defense budget would be increased by least 2 percent annually to build a strong defense force, amid the U.S.' growing concern over a military imbalance between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.

At the forum, Lai also invited the participants to put forth ideas for dealing with the security crises in Asia. 
defense budget
defense spending
Asia-Pacific
Indo-Pacific
William Lai
East Asia Peace Forum
China
Taiwan Strait

RELATED ARTICLES

Australia working through 'difficult issues' with China
2018/03/03 07:16
Like Israel, Taiwan premier does not believe that signing agreements or slogans will bring peace
2018/03/02 17:18
Taiwan receives direct threats of war from China over US passage of Travel Act
2018/03/02 15:01
Reports: China plans to build nuclear aircraft carrier
2018/03/02 09:00
China angry at U.S. Senate passage of Taiwan Travel Act
2018/03/01 20:40