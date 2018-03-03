Korda takes third-round lead at LPGA Singapore, Kang 1 back

SINGAPORE (AP) — Nelly Korda shot a 7-under 65 Saturday to take a one-stroke lead at the LPGA Tour's Women's World Championship after Danielle Kang made her first bogeys of the tournament to slip back into second place after three rounds.

Korda, whose sister Jessica won the LPGA event in Thailand last week, had eight birdies and one bogey as she finished on 15-under 201 heading into the final round at the Sentosa Golf Club.

Kang started the day leading by four strokes and finished trailing Korda by one after a 70. She dropped her first shot of the tournament on the 15th after going 50 holes without making a bogey, then made another bogey on 18.

Brooke Henderson had a bogey-free 65, matching Korda for the low round of the day, to join Minjee Lee (68) in a tie for third at 11-under.