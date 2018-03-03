Arizona State women beat No. 10 Oregon St in Pac-12 tourney

SEATTLE (AP) — Courtney Ekmark scored 18 points and Arizona State held No. 10 Oregon State without a field goal over the final 5:14 to rally for a 57-51 victory in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament on Friday night.

Arizona State missed its first nine shots of the fourth quarter, but the Beavers managed just a pair of baskets for a 50-44 lead.

Kianna Ibis finally connected for the Sun Devils with 3:38 remaining, triggering the game-ending 13-1 run. Ibis' jumper from the lane put Arizona State in front 51-50 with 2:02 left.

Ibis hit a jumper from the left side to make it 53-50 with 1:08 remaining and the Sun Devils closed it out from the free throw line.

Arizona State (21-11) advanced to Saturday's semifinals against No. 16 Stanford (21-9), which beat Southern California 69-59.

Ibis finished with 14 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, and Robbi Ryan added 12 points for the Sun Devils, who lost two close conference games to Oregon State, 57-54 and 64-60 in the regular-season finale.

Mikayla Pivec and Katie McWilliams each had 14 points for Oregon State (23-7), which shot just 2 for 15 in a five-point fourth quarter, including 0 of 5 from 3-point range.

The Sun Devils scored the first four points of the third quarter to extend their lead to 30-21. Oregon State chipped away, finally going in front 41-40 on Pivec's layin.

McWilliams' 3-pointer from the left corner at the buzzer put the Beavers up 46-44 entering the final period.

Arizona State hit four of its first six shots en route to an early 10-2 lead. Oregon State countered with a 14-2 run, going in front 16-12 on Pivec's layup with 6:59 left in the half.

Kat Tudor converted a three-point play to put the Beavers up 21-18 with 2:06 left, but the Sun Devils scored the final eight points of the half.

STATS

Oregon State made 10 of 14 shots in a 25-point third quarter, including 5 of 6 beyond the arc.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: The Sun Devils face No. 16 Stanford in the tournament semifinals Saturday night.

Oregon State: The Beavers are awaiting an NCAA bid.